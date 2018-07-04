2 injured as aircraft crashes in southern Iran

Two people were injured when a trainer aircraft crashed in Iran’s southern Fars province on Wednesday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The crash took place in Shiraz city where the propeller-driven aircraft was on a mission.

“The accident happened at about 7:00 (02:30 GMT), the two on board were slightly injured,” Mohammad-Javad Moradian, head of Shiraz Emergency Medical Service, said.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Moradian said the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.