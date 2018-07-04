Worldbulletin News

16:07, 04 July 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
11:30, 04 July 2018 Wednesday

2 injured as aircraft crashes in southern Iran
2 injured as aircraft crashes in southern Iran

Cause of the crash remains unknown

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two people were injured when a trainer aircraft crashed in Iran’s southern Fars province on Wednesday, the official IRNA news agency reported. 

The crash took place in Shiraz city where the propeller-driven aircraft was on a mission. 

“The accident happened at about 7:00 (02:30 GMT), the two on board were slightly injured,” Mohammad-Javad Moradian, head of Shiraz Emergency Medical Service, said. 

The cause of the crash remains unknown. 

Moradian said the injured were taken to hospital for treatment. 

 


