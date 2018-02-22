Polish Supreme Court's top judge defies 'purge'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Poland's Supreme Court chief justice showed up at work on Wednesday in defiance of a retirement law pushed through by the right-wing government but criticised by the EU as undermining judicial independence.
The dispute could end up in the European Court of Justice (ECJ), the bloc's top tribunal.
According to Amnesty International, judges in Poland are "experiencing political pressure" in connection with the PiS judicial reforms that critics insist pose a threat to the separation of powers that is key to democracy.
Malgorzata Gersdorf has branded the PiS reform, which lowers the retirement age of its judges from 70 to 65, as a "purge of the Supreme Court conducted under the guise of retirement reform."
Insisting that "the constitution gives me a six-year term," Gersdorf, who is 65, has refused to comply with the reforms that require her to step down immediately, cutting short her tenure slated to end in 2020.
Chanting "Free courts!", "Constitution!" and "Irremovable!", several thousand supporters greeted Gersdorf early Wednesday as she made her way into the Supreme Court in central Warsaw.
