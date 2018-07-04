12:12, 04 July 2018 Wednesday

5.2-magnitude quake hits Albania's capital

World Bulletin / News Desk

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Tirana and the whole country at 11:02 am Wednesday morning.

According to preliminary data, strong vibrations have also been felt in Vlora, Fier and Durrës.

All Tirana residents and surrounding areas have left the houses.

No causalities have been reported so far.