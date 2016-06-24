EU calls regime attacks on Daraa violation of int'l law

World Bulletin / News Desk
"Such attacks are clear violations of international law and international humanitarian law that also put at risk any progress in Geneva for the resumption of the political talks under UN mediation," EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said in a written statement.
Speaking about the civilian situation in Daraa after the attacks, Kocijancic said: "The recent escalation of violence in the south west of the country and the continuous airstrikes by the Syrian regime and its allies have already forced more than 270,000 civilians from their homes."
She recalled the killing of three health workers from the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations while many health facilities have also been destroyed in the attacks.
"The renewed violence can also have serious repercussions for the security of neighboring countries, possibly leading to new waves of refugees and internally displaced people," the statement added.
Urging for an immediate cessation of hostilities, she said: "We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the respect of the de-escalation agreement and full humanitarian access to all Syrian people in need."
"We will continue to support humanitarian partners to step up their response to address the critical needs of those displaced and their host communities."
On June 12, the Syrian regime, backed by Iranian militia groups and Russian air power, launched a major operation aimed at capturing opposition-held parts of southern Syria.
According to the U.K.-based Syrian Network for Human Rights, at least 214 civilians -- including women and children -- were killed in regime attacks in Daraa in the period from June 15 to June 30.
The onslaught has reportedly forced tens of thousands of civilians to flee to areas near Syria’s border with Jordan.
