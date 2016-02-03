Worldbulletin News

PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Head of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, said the PKK terrorist group uses the Kurdish region to attack Turkey. 

In statements following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Barzani said the KRG was waiting for the formation of a coalition government in Baghdad following the manual recount of votes from last month’s parliamentary polls. 

Accordingly, the KRG will hold talks with political coalitions in Baghdad, he added. 

Barzani stressed that the KRG supported the decision taken by parliament for the manual recount of votes, a decision which was upheld by Supreme Federal Court. 

Answering a question about the Turkish military operations inside the KRG territory, Barzani stressed that the reason for the operations should be well known to everyone. 

“PKK uses many of the KRG’s lands it occupies as a base to attack Turkey,” Barzani said.

He went on to stress that “we never accept using our lands to attack Turkey and Iran.” 

Barzani said he congratulated, in a phone call, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his win in June's presidential election, asserting that he would visit Ankara for further talks.

 


