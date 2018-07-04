Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:07, 04 July 2018 Wednesday
Art & Culture
15:11, 04 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey's award-winning crater lake attracts tourists
Turkey's award-winning crater lake attracts tourists

Nemrut Caldera in eastern Turkey offers breathtaking views to visitors

World Bulletin / News Desk

The world’s second-largest crater lake, Nemrut, in eastern Turkey is continuing to attract domestic and international tourists with its breathtaking beauty.

The lake is one of the most important tourist destinations in eastern city of Bitlis, with its hot and cold water crater lakes, ice caves, steam chimneys and bird species.

Located in Tatvan district of the city, the lake occupies a part of Nemrut Caldera with a 2,250-meter elevation and 13 square kilometer surface area.

The site was named as the winner of the 2010 Award of Excellence of the European Destinations of Excellence.

People from all around the world come to see the natural wonder. French couple -- Mickael Tetuanui Tuahiva and Anais Pichard -- said they had set off from France a month ago and were now camping at Nemrut Caldera.

Tuahiva said that they visited Lake Bafra in the Black Sea province of Samsun, and Cappadocia in the central Nevsehir province before coming to Nemrut.

“Turkey is a nice country. People are good. Their hospitality is amazing,” he said.

Pichard said they will share their pictures of Turkey with other French people, many of whom have not seen such unique sites.

“Because people in France don’t know about these places.”

Another tourist Ahmet Dagdeviren said he was camping in the area with his friends.

“I’m happy to be here. You are alone with nature and I think there are many mysteries to discover here,” Dagdeviren said.

 



Related Turkey lake
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Art & Culture News
Turkey's award-winning crater lake attracts tourists
Turkey's award-winning crater lake attracts tourists

Nemrut Caldera in eastern Turkey offers breathtaking views to visitors
Turkey's Gobeklitepe added to UNESCO heritage list
Turkey's Gobeklitepe added to UNESCO heritage list

Site in Sanlirufa province known as world's oldest temple
Turkey donates buses to historic Bosnian city of Mostar
Turkey donates buses to historic Bosnian city of Mostar

Buses are symbol of good relations Bosnia-Herzegovina and Turkey, says Turkish envoy
Turkish aid agency opens digital libraries in Mexico
Turkish aid agency opens digital libraries in Mexico

Mexican children living in rural areas will be able to access information through digital libraries, TIKA says
Foreign students set to teach Turkish back at home
Foreign students set to teach Turkish back at home

Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) offers Turkish language teaching certificate program for foreigners
Turkey to convert former Ottoman barrack into library
Turkey to convert former Ottoman barrack into library

Turkey’s biggest library to open in Istanbul with capacity of 7 million books
Turkey s biggest library to open in Istanbul
Turkey’s biggest library to open in Istanbul

Library with capacity of 7 million books to open for public in 2020
The desert is taking over Dubai and Abu Dhabi
The desert is taking over Dubai and Abu Dhabi

There is much more to the United Arab Emirates then the glitzy malls and skyscrapers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The Muslim HERO of recent France
The Muslim HERO of recent France

Mr. Mamoudou Gassama heroically scaled the high rise building to the 4th floor where he dragged the hanging 2years old boy to safety before the fire service could arrive.
Muhammad Ali a legend remembered
Muhammad Ali, a legend remembered

Two years since his passing, boxing legend remembered for his golden gloves and work against racism
Lessons we can learn from Ali Banat
Lessons we can learn from Ali Banat

Ali Banat was a wealthy businessman from Australia who was diagnosed with cancer and given just seven months to live. His story touched millions of people around the world. Ali passed away on 29th May 2018 in the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah have mercy on him.
Ottoman era collection in a Russian library
Ottoman era collection in a Russian library

Russian State Library has over 35,000 books and other printed material in Turkish language collected since 1828
Albania Kosovo among Best Destinations
Albania, Kosovo among ‘Best Destinations’

One of the most popular travel guides, Lonely Planet, has included Albania and Kosovo on its list of the ten best holiday destinations in Europe for 2018.
Gang girl bikers of Morocco
Gang girl bikers of Morocco

‘They worked among the snake-charmers and belly-dancers of Marrakech. I christened them Kesh Angels and gave them heart-shaped sunglasses’
Over 6 million have visited museums in Turkey in 2018
Over 6 million have visited museums in Turkey in 2018

Istanbul hosts Turkey’s most visited museums with over 2 million visitors in first 4 months of 2018
Istanbul hosts 60 journalists from 18 Arab countries
Istanbul hosts 60 journalists from 18 Arab countries

Arab journalists having fruitful discussions with Turkish counterparts while enjoying spring in the megapolis

News

Aussie lake turns vivid pink
Aussie lake turns vivid pink

Turkey to host int'l Rohingya consultations meeting
Turkey to host int'l Rohingya consultations meeting

Turkish official election results due out Wednesday
Turkish official election results due out Wednesday

4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

Turkey to host int'l organ transplant congress
Turkey to host int'l organ transplant congress

530 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
530 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

Turkey's annual inflation at 15.39 pct in June
Turkey's annual inflation at 15 39 pct in June






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 