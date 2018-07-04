Turkey's award-winning crater lake attracts tourists

World Bulletin / News Desk
The world’s second-largest crater lake, Nemrut, in eastern Turkey is continuing to attract domestic and international tourists with its breathtaking beauty.
The lake is one of the most important tourist destinations in eastern city of Bitlis, with its hot and cold water crater lakes, ice caves, steam chimneys and bird species.
Located in Tatvan district of the city, the lake occupies a part of Nemrut Caldera with a 2,250-meter elevation and 13 square kilometer surface area.
The site was named as the winner of the 2010 Award of Excellence of the European Destinations of Excellence.
People from all around the world come to see the natural wonder. French couple -- Mickael Tetuanui Tuahiva and Anais Pichard -- said they had set off from France a month ago and were now camping at Nemrut Caldera.
Tuahiva said that they visited Lake Bafra in the Black Sea province of Samsun, and Cappadocia in the central Nevsehir province before coming to Nemrut.
“Turkey is a nice country. People are good. Their hospitality is amazing,” he said.
Pichard said they will share their pictures of Turkey with other French people, many of whom have not seen such unique sites.
“Because people in France don’t know about these places.”
Another tourist Ahmet Dagdeviren said he was camping in the area with his friends.
“I’m happy to be here. You are alone with nature and I think there are many mysteries to discover here,” Dagdeviren said.
Nemrut Caldera in eastern Turkey offers breathtaking views to visitors
Site in Sanlirufa province known as world's oldest temple
Buses are symbol of good relations Bosnia-Herzegovina and Turkey, says Turkish envoy
Mexican children living in rural areas will be able to access information through digital libraries, TIKA says
Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) offers Turkish language teaching certificate program for foreigners
Turkey’s biggest library to open in Istanbul with capacity of 7 million books
Library with capacity of 7 million books to open for public in 2020
There is much more to the United Arab Emirates then the glitzy malls and skyscrapers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Mr. Mamoudou Gassama heroically scaled the high rise building to the 4th floor where he dragged the hanging 2years old boy to safety before the fire service could arrive.
Two years since his passing, boxing legend remembered for his golden gloves and work against racism
Ali Banat was a wealthy businessman from Australia who was diagnosed with cancer and given just seven months to live. His story touched millions of people around the world. Ali passed away on 29th May 2018 in the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah have mercy on him.
Russian State Library has over 35,000 books and other printed material in Turkish language collected since 1828
One of the most popular travel guides, Lonely Planet, has included Albania and Kosovo on its list of the ten best holiday destinations in Europe for 2018.
‘They worked among the snake-charmers and belly-dancers of Marrakech. I christened them Kesh Angels and gave them heart-shaped sunglasses’
Istanbul hosts Turkey’s most visited museums with over 2 million visitors in first 4 months of 2018
Arab journalists having fruitful discussions with Turkish counterparts while enjoying spring in the megapolis