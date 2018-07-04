UK to deploy troops in Kuwait

World Bulletin / News Desk
An-Nahar daily, citing an unnamed diplomatic source, said London has approved a Kuwaiti request for the deployment of troops in the Gulf country.
The source expected the troops would be deployed by the end of this year.
The move, according to the same source, followed a meeting of the UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group last week and a visit by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Hamad al-Sabah to London, which he concluded on Monday.
There was no comment from either U.K. or Kuwait on the report.
British ambassador to Kuwait Michael Davenport earlier said in an interview with Forces Network that London was considering a permanent military presence in Kuwait.
“We’re looking at all the possibilities. We’re not talking about a major deployment I don’t think, but we’re looking at what might work for both the United Kingdom and for Kuwait. As I say, it’s at a very early stage,” he said.
The UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group was established in 2012 and holds regular meetings in both countries.
Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally
Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement