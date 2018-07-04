Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:06, 04 July 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
15:28, 04 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
UK to deploy troops in Kuwait
UK to deploy troops in Kuwait

There was no comment from either UK or Kuwait on the report

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.K. has agreed to deploy troops in Kuwait upon a request from the Kuwaiti government, a local Kuwaiti newspaper reported Wednesday. 

An-Nahar daily, citing an unnamed diplomatic source, said London has approved a Kuwaiti request for the deployment of troops in the Gulf country. 

The source expected the troops would be deployed by the end of this year. 

The move, according to the same source, followed a meeting of the UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group last week and a visit by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Hamad al-Sabah to London, which he concluded on Monday. 

There was no comment from either U.K. or Kuwait on the report. 

British ambassador to Kuwait Michael Davenport earlier said in an interview with Forces Network that London was considering a permanent military presence in Kuwait. 

“We’re looking at all the possibilities. We’re not talking about a major deployment I don’t think, but we’re looking at what might work for both the United Kingdom and for Kuwait. As I say, it’s at a very early stage,” he said. 

The UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group was established in 2012 and holds regular meetings in both countries. 



Related Kuwait UK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally  
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada s North
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada’s North

Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists

Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Mexico s president-elect faces tough road ahead
Mexico’s president-elect faces tough road ahead

Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN warns of largest population displacement in S Syria
UN warns of largest population displacement in S.Syria

UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community

'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
UN At least 2 200 children killed in Yemeni war
UN: At least 2,200 children killed in Yemeni war

11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea

U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again

Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk

Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal

'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement
Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico
Leftist Obrador wins the presidential race in Mexico

Lopez Obrador gets 53.8% of total votes

News

US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

China lifts ban on import of British beef
China lifts ban on import of British beef

UK unveils new settlement scheme for EU citizens
UK unveils new settlement scheme for EU citizens

New settlement visa for Turkish businesspeople
New settlement visa for Turkish businesspeople

Largest Eid gathering hosted in UK
Largest Eid gathering hosted in UK

UK police arrest man over 'Punish a Muslim Day' letter
UK police arrest man over 'Punish a Muslim Day' letter

Kuwaiti emir congratulates Erdogan on election victory
Kuwaiti emir congratulates Erdogan on election victory

Philippines lifts ban on deploying workers to Kuwait
Philippines lifts ban on deploying workers to Kuwait

Philippine diplomats in Kuwait face kidnapping charges
Philippine diplomats in Kuwait face kidnapping charges

Philippines welcomes Kuwait’s stance on dispute
Philippines welcomes Kuwait s stance on dispute

Kuwait orders Philippine envoy to leave in 7 days
Kuwait orders Philippine envoy to leave in 7 days

Kuwait Airways ends Beirut flights amid Syria war fears
Kuwait Airways ends Beirut flights amid Syria war fears






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 