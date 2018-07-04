Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:09, 04 July 2018 Wednesday
World
16:02, 04 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.

World Bulletin / News Desk

As a result, the two players were fined by FIFA. Xhaka and Shaqiri were fined 10,000 Swiss francs each (£7,600) and a third player, Stephan Lichtsteiner, was fined 5,000 Swiss francs.

In response, Rilind Reka who is Kosovan, started a crowdfunder in order to raise money to pay for the fines.

He said he opened the page “spontaneously” after he heard FIFA’s verdict.

He wrote on the crowdfunding page,

“This campaign is to raise money for the Swiss National Soccer Team players: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Stephan Lichtsteiner. For celebrating their victory by making the Albanian Eagle gesture.

They brought joy and happiness to all Swiss and Albanians across the globe, please spare a moment and support them.”

“If the Swiss Football Association does not accept the funds raised, we will gladly donate all the money to a charity of their choosing.” he added.

The campaign went viral and the $25,000 was reached very quickly.

Rilind has since posted two updates on the crowdfunding page where he indicated that the Swiss FA has turned down the money, asking for it to be donated to charity:



Related albania charity Swiss players
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally  
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada s North
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada’s North

Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists

Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Mexico s president-elect faces tough road ahead
Mexico’s president-elect faces tough road ahead

Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN warns of largest population displacement in S Syria
UN warns of largest population displacement in S.Syria

UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community

'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
UN At least 2 200 children killed in Yemeni war
UN: At least 2,200 children killed in Yemeni war

11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea

U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again

Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk

Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal

'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement

News

This Homeless Man’s Generosity Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity
This Homeless Man s Generosity Will Restore Your Faith In

British Muslims Take Part in 10K Run
British Muslims Take Part in 10K Run

14 London Mosques raise £17,000 kids charity
14 London Mosques raise 17 000 kids charity

5.2-magnitude quake hits Albania's capital
5 2-magnitude quake hits Albania's capital

EU to start accession talks with 2 countries next year
EU to start accession talks with 2 countries next year

Albanian Muslim's celebrated Eid-Al-Fitr
Albanian Muslim's celebrated Eid-Al-Fitr

Albania committed against FETO infiltration, says PM
Albania committed against FETO infiltration says PM

Muslims in Albania filled streets for the Night of Qadr
Muslims in Albania filled streets for the Night of Qadr

Albania, Kosovo among ‘Best Destinations’
Albania Kosovo among Best Destinations






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 