21:09, 04 July 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
16:30, 04 July 2018 Wednesday

Turkish army conducts 9th round of patrols in Manbij
First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish military on Wednesday completed its ninth round of patrolling in the northern Syrian city of Manbij as part of a deal with the U.S. to rid the area of the terror group YPG/PKK.

In a message posted on its official Twitter account, the Turkish General Staff said that both countries' forces conducted separate coordinated patrols in the area between the Operation Euphrates Shield region and Manbij.

The first patrols by both Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18.

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the U.S. focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the city in order to stabilize the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including those of women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.

Should the Manbij model prove to be a success, Turkey will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.

Turkey has said the presence of terror forces near its border constitute a threat and has launched military operations and other efforts to rid the region of terrorists.

 


