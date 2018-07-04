Belgian prosecutors probe attack on Muslim teen girl

World Bulletin / News Desk
On Monday night, two assailants attacked a 19-year-old Muslim teen in Anderlues municipality of the country, reportedly tearing off her clothes, leaving her with deep marks across her bare chest, legs and stomach inflicted by a sharp object.
The Inter-federal Centre for Equal Opportunities (UNIA) spokesman Bram Sebrechts told Anadolu Agency the attack was motivated by Islamophobia in his opinion.
However, the Charleroi Prosecutor’s Office will make a ruling on the nature of the attack, Sebrechts said, adding the office would later contact the victim following the confirmation.
He said Muslims were increasingly becoming targets of anti-Muslim attacks, the spokesperson said.
Islamophobic attacks are gradually evolving and need to be averted, he added.
Belgian parliamentarian of Turkish origin Mahinur Ozdemir said the young woman was out at night searching for her cat when she came under attack.
Ozdemir said the victim could have been murdered.
"If measures are not taken it will be unfortunately impossible to prevent such attacks," he warned.
The EU has lately witnessed growing Islamophobia and hatred of migrants in recent years triggered by propaganda from far-right and populist parties, which have exploited fears over the refugee crisis and terrorism.
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally
Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement