Presidential Cabinet to be announced on July 9

World Bulletin / News Desk
Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday that the Turkish Cabinet will be announced on July 9.
Kalin said: “The first presidential decree will be issued in the time period between the oath-taking ceremony and announcement of the presidential Cabinet.
“The structure of the new system will be realized,” he added.
Kalin said the government will ensure a smooth transition to the new system in accordance with the authority issued by the Grand National Assembly, till the president takes oath.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also take oath on July 9.
“Following the oath-taking ceremony, Mr. President will visit Anitkabir [mausoleum of Turkey's founder Ataturk],” he said, adding that on the same day at 6.00 p.m. local time (1500GMT) the presidential inauguration ceremony would be held.
The inauguration ceremony will be attended by several foreign heads of state and high-ranking officials as well as representatives from Turkey.
The June 24 vote marks Turkey's transition to an executive presidential system of government, doing away with the prime minister's post, among other changes.
According to Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK), Erdogan won an absolute majority in the presidential election with 52.5 percent of the vote.
In the parliamentary polls, the People's Alliance of Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 53.6 percent of the votes.
