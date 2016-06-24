Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:08, 04 July 2018 Wednesday
Economy
18:23, 04 July 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkish stocks end day with gains
Turkish stocks end day with gains

BIST 100 index goes up 0.66 pct at daily close, rising nearly 642 points from previous close  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Wednesday up 0.66 percent at 97,230.07 points with a total trading volume of around 5 billion Turkish liras ($ 1.07 billion).

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day with a 641.87-point hike from Tuesday's close at 96,588.20 points, while it started the day at 96,795.51 points.

On Wednesday, the USD/TRY exchange was 4.6770 as of 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT), slightly down from Tuesday's close at 4.6780.

The euro/lira exchange rate stood at 5.4500 by market close, versus 5.4540 at Tuesday's close, and one British pound traded for 6.1940 Turkish liras, while the GBP/TRY rate was 6.1690 at the previous close.

As of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT), the price of Brent oil stood at $77.73 per barrel -- hovering between $77.62 and $78.22 during the day -- while it was around $66 at the beginning of this year.


Related Turkish stock
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkish stocks end day with gains
Turkish stocks end day with gains

BIST 100 index goes up 0.66 pct at daily close, rising nearly 642 points from previous close  
Asian markets down as trade fears linger
Asian markets down as trade fears linger

Wall Street ended the session down in a shortened trading day ahead of Wednesday's Independence Day holiday, with falls in tech stocks pressuring the market.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises over 200 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.67
Turkey's annual inflation at 15 39 pct in June
Turkey's annual inflation at 15.39 pct in June

Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.39 pct in June, up from 12.15 pct in May, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.26 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6220
EU unemployment rate down in May
EU unemployment rate down in May

Lowest unemployment rate seen in Czech Republic and Germany, highest in Greece and Spain
Borsa Istanbul down at open
Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls nearly 0.44 percent, while foreign currency exchange rates climb
Turkey's manufacturing index at 46 8 points in June
Turkey's manufacturing index at 46.8 points in June

Index signals further slowdown in manufacturing sector by end of second quarter
Bitcoin hits lowest level since November
Bitcoin hits lowest level since November

Cryptocurrency has lost 58 percent in value this year
Turkey's exports to EU up 21 pct in Jan-May 2018
Turkey's exports to EU up 21 pct in Jan-May 2018

Exports to EU28 amount to over $35B, account for 51.4 pct of country's overall exports, says TurkStat
Turk Eximbank secures 550M loan from abroad
Turk Eximbank secures $550M loan from abroad

World Bank's agency issues guarantee for credit from foreign consortium
Europe's economic sentiment down slightly in June
Europe's economic sentiment down slightly in June

European Commission says both EA and EU indices saw declines in June
Trade woes drag Asian markets
Trade woes drag Asian markets

Concerns about the Chinese economy are also hurting confidence, with the yuan continuing to weaken and mainland stocks now in bear market territory having fallen more than 20 percent from recent highs.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 index falls 0.15 pct, while foreign currencies rise against Turkish lira
Economic confidence down in June
Economic confidence down in June

Overall index loses over 3 pct, but consumer confidence up, according to official data
Borsa Istanbul up over 1 5 pct at close
Borsa Istanbul up over 1.5 pct at close

BIST 100 index earns more than 1,500 points at close; Turkish lira gains in value against foreign currencies

News

Turkey's external debt stock reaches $466.7B in Q1
Turkey's external debt stock reaches 466 7B in Q1

Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open
Turkey's benchmark stock index flat at open

Turkish stocks surge after Erdogan's election victory
Turkish stocks surge after Erdogan's election victory

Turkish stocks end day with losses
Turkish stocks end day with losses

Turkish stocks go down at close
Turkish stocks go down at close

Turkish stocks up at opening session
Turkish stocks up at opening session






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 