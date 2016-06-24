Turkish stocks end day with gains

Turkey's benchmark stock index closed Wednesday up 0.66 percent at 97,230.07 points with a total trading volume of around 5 billion Turkish liras ($ 1.07 billion).

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day with a 641.87-point hike from Tuesday's close at 96,588.20 points, while it started the day at 96,795.51 points.

On Wednesday, the USD/TRY exchange was 4.6770 as of 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT), slightly down from Tuesday's close at 4.6780.

The euro/lira exchange rate stood at 5.4500 by market close, versus 5.4540 at Tuesday's close, and one British pound traded for 6.1940 Turkish liras, while the GBP/TRY rate was 6.1690 at the previous close.

As of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT), the price of Brent oil stood at $77.73 per barrel -- hovering between $77.62 and $78.22 during the day -- while it was around $66 at the beginning of this year.