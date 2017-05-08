Worldbulletin News

Number of Yemenis fleeing Al-Hudaydah tops 121,000
Number of Yemenis fleeing Al-Hudaydah tops 121,000

Half of children cannot go to school due to ongoing conflict and displacement in the city, says UN humanitarian office  

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 121,000 people have recently fled Yemen’s port city of Al-Hudaydah due to fierce attacks by Saudi-led coalition forces, according to a new UN report.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest situation report on Al-Hudaydah released Wednesday that displacement from the Al-Hudaydah Governorate continues and added: “Humanitarian partners have verified more than 17,350 households (over 121,000 people) being displaced since 1 June.”

“More than 10,000 displaced households (nearly 80,000 people) have been assisted with food, emergency kits, and other life-saving support,” it added.

The OCHA said that after the partial calm of the last few days, air attacks were carried out near the Hudaydah-Sana road and Hudaydah airport.

“Intensive airstrikes were also reported on 4 July in the southern Zaid District,” it added.  

Humanitarian aid workers are carrying out their activities in the city as the aid convoys entered the city without encountering too much trouble, according to the report.

But it underlined that many roads in the city are still closed to traffic, and negotiations are needed to reach many areas of the city.

 



Related yemen Al-Hudaydah
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

No Comment Yet
