09:38, 05 July 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on July 05

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet separately with National Intelligence Organization head Hakan Fidan, Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, and Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman at the presidential complex.

ANKARA - Yildirim later to visit Supreme Election Council (YSK).

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban for talks on refugee crisis, other EU issues.

BERLIN - Merkel to host British Prime Minister Theresa May for talks on bilateral ties, Brexit, and international issues.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Home Secretary Sajid Javid to hold high-level security meeting following Novichok nerve agent poisoning of couple in Amesbury, England.

MONTENEGRO

PODGORICA - National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to meet his Montenegrin counterpart Predrag Boskovic, chair inter-delegation meeting, and hold joint press conference.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Desk monitoring Syrian civil war.