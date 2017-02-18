Press agenda on July 05

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet separately with National Intelligence Organization head Hakan Fidan, Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, and Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman at the presidential complex.
ANKARA - Yildirim later to visit Supreme Election Council (YSK).
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban for talks on refugee crisis, other EU issues.
BERLIN - Merkel to host British Prime Minister Theresa May for talks on bilateral ties, Brexit, and international issues.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Home Secretary Sajid Javid to hold high-level security meeting following Novichok nerve agent poisoning of couple in Amesbury, England.
MONTENEGRO
PODGORICA - National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to meet his Montenegrin counterpart Predrag Boskovic, chair inter-delegation meeting, and hold joint press conference.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Desk monitoring Syrian civil war.
