Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:38, 05 July 2018 Thursday
Middle East
09:56, 05 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
'Houthis kill 814 women in Yemen’
'Houthis kill 814 women in Yemen’

Houthi violations against Yemeni women include murder, injury, humiliation, says Yemeni minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

Houthi rebels have killed hundreds of women since the start of Yemen’s civil war, the country’s human rights minister said Wednesday.

The official SABA news agency cited Mohammed Askar as saying that the Houthi militia have killed 814 women and injured 4,179 in the period from September 2014 until May 2018.

Askar was speaking at a seminar in Geneva under the slogan "How to Save and Protect Women and Children in the Yemeni Crisis".

The Houthi rebels’ violations against women in Yemen included murder, injury, humiliation, sexual violence, detention, psychological torture, forced displacement and other abuses, the minister added.

While explaining the dimension of Houthi violations against women, Askar recalled that Reham al-Badr, a member of a human rights violation research commission and human rights activist, was shot dead by a Houthi sniper in the besieged city of Taiz in early February.

He also touched on Houthi violations against children at the seminar, according to the SABA report.

The children "fall into six categories of serious crimes: murder, mutilation, exposure to danger including by their conscription into the military, abduction, deprivation of food aid and sexual violence,” SABA cited the minster as saying.

He noted that Houthi members had planted landmines in Yemen despite the international prohibition of this practice and the mines had killed or injured hundreds of civilians, most of whom were women and children.

Impoverished Yemen has been wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies, who accuse the Houthis of serving as a proxy force for Shia Iran, launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.

The following year, UN-sponsored peace talks held in Kuwait failed to end the destructive conflict.

The violence has devastated Yemen’s basic infrastructure, including water and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as one of “the worst humanitarian disasters in modern times”.

 



Related yemen
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally  
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada s North
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada’s North

Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists

Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Mexico s president-elect faces tough road ahead
Mexico’s president-elect faces tough road ahead

Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN warns of largest population displacement in S Syria
UN warns of largest population displacement in S.Syria

UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community

'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
UN At least 2 200 children killed in Yemeni war
UN: At least 2,200 children killed in Yemeni war

11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea

U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again

Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk

Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal

'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement

News

Number of Yemenis fleeing Al-Hudaydah tops 121,000
Number of Yemenis fleeing Al-Hudaydah tops 121 000

UN envoy in Sanaa for Yemen cease-fire talks
UN envoy in Sanaa for Yemen cease-fire talks

UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen talks
UN envoy arrives in Aden for Yemen talks

7 Hezbollah experts arrested in northern Yemen
7 Hezbollah experts arrested in northern Yemen

3 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemeni borders
3 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemeni borders

37 Houthi fighters slain in central Yemen
37 Houthi fighters slain in central Yemen






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 