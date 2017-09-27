Today in History July 05

|1776
|The Declaration of Independence is first printed by John Dunlop in Philadelphia.
|1806
|A Spanish army repels the British during their attempt to retake Buenos Aires, Argentina.
|1814
|U.S. troops under Jacob Brown defeat a superior British force at Chippewa, Canada.
|1832
|The German government begins curtailing freedom of the press after German Democrats advocate a revolt against Austrian rule.
|1839
|British naval forces bombard Dingai on Zhoushan Island in China and occupy it.
|1863
|Federal troops occupy Vicksburg, Mississippi and distribute supplies to the citizens.
|1892
|Andrew Beard is issued a patent for the rotary engine.
|1940
|Marshal Henri Petain's Vichy government breaks off diplomatic relations with Great Britain.
|1941
|German troops reach the Dnieper River in the Soviet Union.
|1943
|The Battle of Kursk, the largest tank battle in history, begins.
|1944
|The Japanese garrison on Numfoor, New Guinea, tries to counterattack but is soon beaten back by U.S. forces.
|1950
|American forces engage the North Koreans for the first time at Osan, South Korea.
