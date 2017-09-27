Worldbulletin News

Today's News
17:40, 05 July 2018 Thursday
History
10:11, 05 July 2018 Thursday

Today in History July 05
Today in History July 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1776   The Declaration of Independence is first printed by John Dunlop in Philadelphia.
1806   A Spanish army repels the British during their attempt to retake Buenos Aires, Argentina.
1814   U.S. troops under Jacob Brown defeat a superior British force at Chippewa, Canada.
1832   The German government begins curtailing freedom of the press after German Democrats advocate a revolt against Austrian rule.
1839   British naval forces bombard Dingai on Zhoushan Island in China and occupy it.
1863   Federal troops occupy Vicksburg, Mississippi and distribute supplies to the citizens.
1892   Andrew Beard is issued a patent for the rotary engine.
1940   Marshal Henri Petain's Vichy government breaks off diplomatic relations with Great Britain.
1941   German troops reach the Dnieper River in the Soviet Union.
1943   The Battle of Kursk, the largest tank battle in history, begins.
1944   The Japanese garrison on Numfoor, New Guinea, tries to counterattack but is soon beaten back by U.S. forces.
1950   American forces engage the North Koreans for the first time at Osan, South Korea.


