17:40, 05 July 2018 Thursday
Economy
10:25, 05 July 2018 Thursday

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up

BIST 100 climbs 0.34 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate remains unchanged  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.34 percent, or 329.65 points, to open at 97,559.72 points on Thursday.

On the fourth transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices rose 0.40 percent and 0.30 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the investment trusts sector index posted the best performance, up 0.59 percent, while the insurance sector index was the only one to see a drop, down 0.48 percent.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 97,230.07, up 0.66 percent, or 641.87 points, with a trade volume of 5 billion Turkish liras ($1.07 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange stood at 4.6740 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday. It was 4.6770 at Wednesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.4720 by market open -- from 5.4500 at the previous close -- and one British pound traded for 6.1980 Turkish liras versus 6.1940 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil dropped slightly to $77.82 per barrel as of 09.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Thursday, compared to $77.94 on Wednesday.

 



