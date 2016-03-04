Worldbulletin News

17:39, 05 July 2018 Thursday
10:43, 05 July 2018 Thursday

16 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
Active-duty soldiers are among the suspects, officials in eastern Bitlis province announce

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 16 suspects including active-duty soldiers have been arrested across Turkey for their suspected links to FETO, the terrorist group behind a defeated coup, an official statement said on Thursday. 

According to a statement by the governor's office in the eastern Bitlis province, simultaneous operations were launched in 11 provinces on Wednesday, including Bitlis. 

Among the 16 suspects arrested were lieutenant colonels and commanders, the statement noted. 

A hunt for another suspect is underway. 

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
 


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

