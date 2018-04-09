Parliament has more influence in new system

World Bulletin / News Desk

Under Turkey’s new system, the parliament will wield more influence, said Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday.

Yildirim said: “The importance of parliament has grown under the new system.”

He added: “Apart from the budget law, the government does not have the authority to propose legislation.”

He said that this shows the strong power and role of the parliament.

Yildirim, Turkey’s last prime minister, is serving his last days at the post, as the country officially shifted to a presidential system of government last month, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan election victory.

Yildirim's premiership is due to conclude when a new government is formed next week.

More exclusive comments from Yildirim at Anadolu's Editors' Desk will follow.