Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:39, 05 July 2018 Thursday
Turkey
11:26, 05 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Parliament has more influence in new system
Parliament has more influence in new system

Turkish premier says parliament will grow more important

World Bulletin / News Desk

Under Turkey’s new system, the parliament will wield more influence, said Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday.

Yildirim said: “The importance of parliament has grown under the new system.” 

He added: “Apart from the budget law, the government does not have the authority to propose legislation.”

He said that this shows the strong power and role of the parliament. 

Yildirim, Turkey’s last prime minister, is serving his last days at the post, as the country officially shifted to a presidential system of government last month, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan election victory.

Yildirim's premiership is due to conclude when a new government is formed next week.

More exclusive comments from Yildirim at Anadolu's Editors' Desk will follow.



Related Turkey Binali Yildirim
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul 

Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attack, security source says  
10 000 drug suspects remanded in 2018
10,000 drug suspects remanded in 2018

Police forces also seized nearly 10 tons of heroin during operations carried out in first 6 months of 2018   
Turkish air passenger traffic up in first half of year
Turkish air passenger traffic up in first half of year

Number of passengers traveling via Turkish airports increases in Jan-June, airport authority says
Parliament has more influence in new system
Parliament has more influence in new system

Turkish premier says parliament will grow more important
16 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
16 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Active-duty soldiers are among the suspects, officials in eastern Bitlis province announce
Presidential Cabinet to be announced on July 9
Presidential Cabinet to be announced on July 9

First presidential decree will also be issued on same day
Turkey's final election results announced
Turkey's final election results announced

According to the presidential election results announced by the Supreme Board of Elections (YSK), President Erdogan got 52.59% of the votes.
Turkish army conducts 9th round of patrols in Manbij
Turkish army conducts 9th round of patrols in Manbij

First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
Turkey to host int'l Rohingya consultations meeting
Turkey to host int'l Rohingya consultations meeting

Foreign Ministry says meeting to discuss challenges of improving living conditions for refugees  
President Erdogan to be sworn in next week
President Erdogan to be sworn in next week

Oath-taking ceremony to be held at parliament in capital Ankara on July 9
Turkish official election results due out Wednesday
Turkish official election results due out Wednesday

Supreme Election Council Chair Sadi Guven says official results of June 24 polls to be announced at 5 pm local time
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

3 female terrorists surrender, 1 captured in southeastern Sirnak and Sanliurfa provinces
530 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
530 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

Migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Pakistan, Palestine, Tunisia, and Morocco
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects

Suspects include several on-duty and dismissed army officers
More congratulations from abroad for Turkey's Erdogan
More congratulations from abroad for Turkey's Erdogan

Following Turkish president's win in June 24 polls, congratulatory messages continue to come in from all over the world
Turkey provides agricultural support to South Sudan
Turkey provides agricultural support to South Sudan

Turkey’s development aid agency TIKA distributes seeds and agricultural tools to 500 farmers in South Sudan

News

Premier calls elections 'turning point' in Turkey
Premier calls elections 'turning point' in Turkey

Turkish PM congratulates Erdogan on poll success
Turkish PM congratulates Erdogan on poll success

Turkish PM praises poll body over successful elections
Turkish PM praises poll body over successful elections

Turkish premier casts vote in his hometown Izmir
Turkish premier casts vote in his hometown Izmir

Turkish PM: Security measures adopted for election
Turkish PM Security measures adopted for election

'Strong president, parliament needed to achieve goals'
Strong president parliament needed to achieve goals'

Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul 
Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

10,000 drug suspects remanded in 2018
10 000 drug suspects remanded in 2018

Turkish air passenger traffic up in first half of year
Turkish air passenger traffic up in first half of year

16 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
16 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Presidential Cabinet to be announced on July 9
Presidential Cabinet to be announced on July 9

Turkey's final election results announced
Turkey's final election results announced






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 