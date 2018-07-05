Leptospirosis outbreak declared in Manila

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a televised interview, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the number of cases has already “crossed the epidemic threshold” and is now higher than the average number of cases for the last five years.
He said the cities affected by the outbreak are Metro Manila’s Quezon City, Taguig, Pasig, Parañaque, Navotas, Mandaluyong, and Malabon.
Duque earlier this week said his department has seen a 60 percent spike in leptospirosis cases or a total of 1,040 victims nationwide this January to June, including 38 deaths.
Of the total cases, more than 200 are from Manila.
Dr. Luis Limchiu, chairman of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, last week said though they anticipated the rise in leptospirosis cases, admissions at the state kidney hospital this year have already topped the total number of patients for 2017.
Health experts said the virus, which is contacted from the urine of infected animals, has been rampant due to frequent flooding in the capital since the rainy season started in June.
Health Department reports total of 1,040 cases nationwide, up 60 pct from same period last year
Event will be held in Mediterranean province of Antalya from Oct. 17-21
'Protecting human rights is key to responding to the Ebola outbreak,' HRW says
World Health Organization and Public Health Ministry on May 8 announced confirmed cases of Ebola in the country
Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo is a 'wake-up call,' says head of West African Health Organization
Tobacco use is falling, but not fast enough, with active or passive smoking killing over 7 million people every year
Slogan for this year's campaign is 'Time to see beauties'
Developed by high school students in west Turkey, microchip gets award in US, Europe
UN reports cases of Ebola virus disease 'in an urban center' that killed 25 so far
In a statement, the UN agency said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus would convene an emergency committee to discuss the matter.
Following is a recap of past epidemics of Ebola as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) battles a new outbreak of the deadly tropical disease:
In the absence of rules, travel agencies offer trips to the region on boats sometimes equipped with helicopters or submarines, according to Segolene Royal, French ambassador for the Arctic and Antarctic poles.
Three health care workers among 19 deaths, World Health Organization says
World Health Organization concerned about potential regional spread of deadly virus