Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:39, 05 July 2018 Thursday
Middle East
12:06, 05 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
US military vows to protect Persian Gulf oil shipments
US military vows to protect Persian Gulf oil shipments

Pledge comes after Iran threatens to close strategic Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. military on Thursday vowed to protect shipping in the Persian Gulf after Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers.

 

The U.S. Navy and Washington’s regional allies “stand ready to ensure the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce wherever international law allows”, Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for the U.S. military’s Central Command, was quoted as saying.

 

On Wednesday, Ismail Kuthari, vice-commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (RGC), threatened to block the passage of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. attempted to degrade his country’s ability to export oil.

 

Qasem Soleimani, commander of the RGC’s elite Quds Force, meanwhile, was quoted by Iranian media outlets as saying he was “ready to carry out any orders”.

 

On Monday, the U.S. State Department announced its intention to reduce Iranian oil revenue to zero. 

 

“We have been clear with countries and companies around the world that we are bringing severe economic pressure on Iran until the regime changes its destabilizing policies,” Brian Hook, senior policy advisor to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said.

 

One day later, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that if Iranian oil exports were impeded by the U.S., those of the region’s other oil-producers would suffer a similar fate.

 

“The Americans say they want to halt Iran's oil exports, but they don't understand the implications of this,” Rouhani said, according to a statement released by his office.

 

In what appeared to be a veiled threat to other regional oil-producers, he added: “It's meaningless that Iran's oil cannot be exported while [the] region's oil is.”

 

Rouhani went on to assert that the U.S. would “bear the consequences” in the event that his country’s oil exports were adversely affected.

 

According to OPEC, Iran's crude oil production stood at some 3.8 million barrels per day in May, of which some 2 million barrels were exported.

 

Tension between Washington and Tehran has mounted since May, when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from a 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and the P5+1 (the five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany).

 

The 2015 deal places strict restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.

 


Related US oil
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally  
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada s North
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada’s North

Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists

Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Mexico s president-elect faces tough road ahead
Mexico’s president-elect faces tough road ahead

Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN warns of largest population displacement in S Syria
UN warns of largest population displacement in S.Syria

UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community

'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
UN At least 2 200 children killed in Yemeni war
UN: At least 2,200 children killed in Yemeni war

11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea

U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again

Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk

Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal

'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement

News

Oil refinery TUPRAS tops Fortune 500 Turkey list
Oil refinery TUPRAS tops Fortune 500 Turkey list

Libyan oil firm halts exports from Haftar-held seaports
Libyan oil firm halts exports from Haftar-held seaports

Oil prices retreat from 3-1/2 year peak
Oil prices retreat from 3-1 2 year peak

Oil-rich Saudis to host Formula E race
Oil-rich Saudis to host Formula E race

Libya political party maintains neutrality in oil fight
Libya political party maintains neutrality in oil fight

French minister slams 'illegal' oil refinery blockades
French minister slams 'illegal' oil refinery blockades

US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

Most Israelis think Trump peace plan will fail
Most Israelis think Trump peace plan will fail

EU gives stark warning to US over auto tariffs
EU gives stark warning to US over auto tariffs

US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs
US metal manufacturers mobilize against Trump tariffs

Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production
Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production

Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices
Trump asks Saudis to up oil output to lower prices






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 