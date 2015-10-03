Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:39, 05 July 2018 Thursday
Turkey
12:25, 05 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish air passenger traffic up in first half of year
Turkish air passenger traffic up in first half of year

Number of passengers traveling via Turkish airports increases in Jan-June, airport authority says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Passenger traffic through Turkish airports rose 16 percent in the first half of 2018, the country’s airport authority said on Thursday.

In this period, more than 97.6 million people travelled through airports in Turkey, according to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority.

The number of international passengers went up 22.7 percent to reach over 10.1 million in June, while the number of passengers taking domestic flights reached 9.52 million, an increase of 6.7 percent in the same month.

The total amount of air cargo in June increased by 6.6 percent to 334,520 tons.

According to the data, Turkish airports served 187,944 planes -- including overflights -- rising 9 percent compared with the same month last year.

Istanbul’s Ataturk and Sabiha Gokcen airports and capital Ankara's Esenboga Airport contributed considerably to the June figures.

Ataturk Airport served over 3.9 million passengers alone, up 11 percent on an annual basis.



Related Turkey air passangers
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul 

Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attack, security source says  
10 000 drug suspects remanded in 2018
10,000 drug suspects remanded in 2018

Police forces also seized nearly 10 tons of heroin during operations carried out in first 6 months of 2018   
Turkish air passenger traffic up in first half of year
Turkish air passenger traffic up in first half of year

Number of passengers traveling via Turkish airports increases in Jan-June, airport authority says
Parliament has more influence in new system
Parliament has more influence in new system

Turkish premier says parliament will grow more important
16 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
16 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Active-duty soldiers are among the suspects, officials in eastern Bitlis province announce
Presidential Cabinet to be announced on July 9
Presidential Cabinet to be announced on July 9

First presidential decree will also be issued on same day
Turkey's final election results announced
Turkey's final election results announced

According to the presidential election results announced by the Supreme Board of Elections (YSK), President Erdogan got 52.59% of the votes.
Turkish army conducts 9th round of patrols in Manbij
Turkish army conducts 9th round of patrols in Manbij

First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
Turkey to host int'l Rohingya consultations meeting
Turkey to host int'l Rohingya consultations meeting

Foreign Ministry says meeting to discuss challenges of improving living conditions for refugees  
President Erdogan to be sworn in next week
President Erdogan to be sworn in next week

Oath-taking ceremony to be held at parliament in capital Ankara on July 9
Turkish official election results due out Wednesday
Turkish official election results due out Wednesday

Supreme Election Council Chair Sadi Guven says official results of June 24 polls to be announced at 5 pm local time
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

3 female terrorists surrender, 1 captured in southeastern Sirnak and Sanliurfa provinces
530 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
530 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

Migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Pakistan, Palestine, Tunisia, and Morocco
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects

Suspects include several on-duty and dismissed army officers
More congratulations from abroad for Turkey's Erdogan
More congratulations from abroad for Turkey's Erdogan

Following Turkish president's win in June 24 polls, congratulatory messages continue to come in from all over the world
Turkey provides agricultural support to South Sudan
Turkey provides agricultural support to South Sudan

Turkey’s development aid agency TIKA distributes seeds and agricultural tools to 500 farmers in South Sudan

News

Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul 
Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

10,000 drug suspects remanded in 2018
10 000 drug suspects remanded in 2018

Parliament has more influence in new system
Parliament has more influence in new system

16 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
16 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Presidential Cabinet to be announced on July 9
Presidential Cabinet to be announced on July 9

Turkey's final election results announced
Turkey's final election results announced






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 