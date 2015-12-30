10,000 drug suspects remanded in 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 10,639 were remanded in custody over anti-narcotics operation in the past six months according to data compiled.

Anti-narcotics teams have carried out over 71,000 operations across Turkey in the first half of 2018.

They have arrested nearly 98,000 people suspected of drug smuggling -- a 27 percent increase from the same period last year.

Security forces also seized nearly 10 tons of heroin and over 4 million pills during the operations.