Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul 

Turkish security forces carried out simultaneous raids at 11 addresses in 5 districts of Istanbul, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
The suspects were allegedly plotting terror attacks, it added.
More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.
Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.
