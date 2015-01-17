14:35, 05 July 2018 Thursday

Britain's trade options after Brexit

World Bulletin / News Desk

Britain is calling for a close relationship with the EU after Brexit, but is constrained by its own and the bloc's red lines -- and the absence of time to negotiate a deal.

She will finally seek to agree a way forward among her divided ministers at a meeting on Friday, although the real battle remains to get an outline deal with the EU by October, ahead of Brexit in March 2019.

May has promised to end freedom of movement, allow Britain to strike external trade deals and end jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

But these goals have been made difficult by her promise to the EU that there will be no border checks between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.