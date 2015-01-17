Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:38, 05 July 2018 Thursday
Europe
14:35, 05 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Britain's trade options after Brexit
Britain's trade options after Brexit

The EU has proposed replicating its free trade agreement with Canada, or Norway's access to the single market, but Prime Minister Theresa May is pressing for a bespoke arrangement.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Britain is calling for a close relationship with the EU after Brexit, but is constrained by its own and the bloc's red lines -- and the absence of time to negotiate a deal.

She will finally seek to agree a way forward among her divided ministers at a meeting on Friday, although the real battle remains to get an outline deal with the EU by October, ahead of Brexit in March 2019.

May has promised to end freedom of movement, allow Britain to strike external trade deals and end jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

But these goals have been made difficult by her promise to the EU that there will be no border checks between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

 



Related britain brexit
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally  
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada s North
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada’s North

Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists

Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Mexico s president-elect faces tough road ahead
Mexico’s president-elect faces tough road ahead

Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN warns of largest population displacement in S Syria
UN warns of largest population displacement in S.Syria

UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community

'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
UN At least 2 200 children killed in Yemeni war
UN: At least 2,200 children killed in Yemeni war

11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea
Pompeo to make third visit to North Korea

U.S. secretary of state to continue talks with Pyongyang and implement the forward progress made by Trump and Kim Jong-un
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again
Bali's Mount Agung volcano erupts again

Eruption causes ashes to rain over local towns, Bali is safe, says official
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq

Air raids also destroy shelters and weapon depots of the terror group
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk
Turkey condemns bomb attack in Iraq's Kirkuk

Policeman killed and over 20 people injured in attack targeting ballot boxes
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal
Trump to wait after midterms to sign new NAFTA deal

'I could sign it tomorrow, but I’m not happy with it,' US president says about signing a new agreement

News

Post-Turkey polls, UK seeks continued close association
Post-Turkey polls UK seeks continued close association

MPs vote on expanding London's Heathrow airport
MPs vote on expanding London's Heathrow airport

Britain eases visa rules with eye on post-Brexit migration plan
Britain eases visa rules with eye on post-Brexit migration plan

EU's Barnier tells Britain to stop playing
EU's Barnier tells Britain to stop playing

Ramadan Tent Project host open iftar for British public
Ramadan Tent Project host open iftar for British public

Britain to intensify defence against space 'threats'
Britain to intensify defence against space 'threats'

Jaguar warns 'bad Brexit' could kill new investment
Jaguar warns 'bad Brexit' could kill new investment

Brexit: Time to 'intensify efforts', Irish PM says
Brexit Time to 'intensify efforts' Irish PM says

Brexit could make UK car sector 'extinct'
Brexit could make UK car sector 'extinct'

Boris Johnson's Brexit remarks cause controversy
Boris Johnson's Brexit remarks cause controversy

Roadmap on halting Brexit to be sent to MPs
Roadmap on halting Brexit to be sent to MPs






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 