Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:38, 05 July 2018 Thursday
Economy
16:16, 05 July 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Djibouti launches 'Africa's biggest free trade zone'
Djibouti launches 'Africa's biggest free trade zone'

At a ceremony in the capital, President Ismael Omar Guelleh hailed the scheme as the culmination of infrastructure projects "boosting Djibouti's place in international trade and commerce".

World Bulletin / News Desk

Djibouti on Thursday launched the first phase of Africa's biggest free-trade zone, seeking to capitalise on its strategic position on one of the world's busiest trade routes.

The Horn of Africa nation, located at the mouth of the Red Sea and south of the Suez Canal, in 2017 unveiled three new ports and a railway linking it to landlocked Ethiopia, as part of its bid to become a global trade and logistics hub.

Somalia's president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, hailed the free-trade zone as a "victory for East Africa", in comments echoed at the ceremony by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes, was also there.

The zone, which is connected to Djibouti's main ports, aims at diversifying the economy, creating new jobs and luring foreign investment through tax-free incentives and full logistical support.

The pilot phase launched Thursday comprises a 240-hectare (593-acre) site.

On its scheduled completion 10 years from now, the $3.5-billion initiative will span 4,800 hectares -- the largest free-trade zone on the continent.

The project hopes to see foreign companies setting up manufacturing plants within the zone, adding value to products instead of merely importing and exporting raw materials.

"The volume of goods travelling to East Africa keeps increasing. Every time a product arrives in the continent without being transformed it is a missed opportunity for Africa," said Aboubaker Omar Hadi, chairman of the Ports and Free Zones Authority.World Bulletin / News Desk



Related Djibouti trade
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Djibouti launches 'Africa's biggest free trade zone'
Djibouti launches 'Africa's biggest free trade zone'

At a ceremony in the capital, President Ismael Omar Guelleh hailed the scheme as the culmination of infrastructure projects "boosting Djibouti's place in international trade and commerce".
Turkish auto market aims over 30B of exports in 2018
Turkish auto market aims over $30B of exports in 2018

Turkish automotive sector will break a record in 2018, business association head says
Jaguar warns 'bad Brexit' could kill new investment
Jaguar warns 'bad Brexit' could kill new investment

The news comes after major European manufacturers Airbus, BMW and Siemens also warned in recent weeks that Brexit could mean their pulling investment out of Britain, imperilling many thousands of jobs.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up

BIST 100 climbs 0.34 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate remains unchanged  
Turkish stocks end day with gains
Turkish stocks end day with gains

BIST 100 index goes up 0.66 pct at daily close, rising nearly 642 points from previous close  
Asian markets down as trade fears linger
Asian markets down as trade fears linger

Wall Street ended the session down in a shortened trading day ahead of Wednesday's Independence Day holiday, with falls in tech stocks pressuring the market.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises over 200 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.67
Turkey's annual inflation at 15 39 pct in June
Turkey's annual inflation at 15.39 pct in June

Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.39 pct in June, up from 12.15 pct in May, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.26 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6220
EU unemployment rate down in May
EU unemployment rate down in May

Lowest unemployment rate seen in Czech Republic and Germany, highest in Greece and Spain
Borsa Istanbul down at open
Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls nearly 0.44 percent, while foreign currency exchange rates climb
Turkey's manufacturing index at 46 8 points in June
Turkey's manufacturing index at 46.8 points in June

Index signals further slowdown in manufacturing sector by end of second quarter
Bitcoin hits lowest level since November
Bitcoin hits lowest level since November

Cryptocurrency has lost 58 percent in value this year
Turkey's exports to EU up 21 pct in Jan-May 2018
Turkey's exports to EU up 21 pct in Jan-May 2018

Exports to EU28 amount to over $35B, account for 51.4 pct of country's overall exports, says TurkStat
Turk Eximbank secures 550M loan from abroad
Turk Eximbank secures $550M loan from abroad

World Bank's agency issues guarantee for credit from foreign consortium
Europe's economic sentiment down slightly in June
Europe's economic sentiment down slightly in June

European Commission says both EA and EU indices saw declines in June

News

EU, New Zealand launch trade negotiations
EU New Zealand launch trade negotiations

EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade row
EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade

UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties
UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties

US, China trade war to have limited impact
US China trade war to have limited impact

US, China trade measures could impact global economy
US China trade measures could impact global economy

11 countries sign historic free trade deal
11 countries sign historic free trade deal

US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti
US aircraft targeted with lasers in Djibouti

Djibouti president visits Turkish parliament
Djibouti president visits Turkish parliament

Djibouti president to arrive in Turkey on Dec. 19
Djibouti president to arrive in Turkey on Dec 19

Turkish companies participate in Djibouti trade fair
Turkish companies participate in Djibouti trade fair

UN urges Djibouti and Eritrea to end border dispute
UN urges Djibouti and Eritrea to end border dispute

AU concern over Djibouti-Eritrea border tensions
AU concern over Djibouti-Eritrea border tensions






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 