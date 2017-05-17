Trial begins for ex-Israel official charged with spying

World Bulletin / News Desk
The trial of Gonem Segev, a former Israeli government minister accused of spying for Iran, began Thursday.
According to Israeli media reports, trial proceedings are being conducted behind closed doors in a Jerusalem district court.
Segev stands accused of “aiding the enemy [i.e., Iran] during a time of war and disseminating classified information”.
On Wednesday, Israeli daily Haaretz reported that the indictment handed down against Segev accuses him of “working for the Iranian intelligence services since 2012” and “meeting with his [Iranian] handlers in several countries”.
The indictment reportedly also accuses Segev of traveling to Iran to meet with Iranian intelligence officers who he allegedly provided with classified material.
Last month, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency announced the arrest of Segev, who served as energy and infrastructure minister from 1995 to 1996.
