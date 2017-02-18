Press agenda on July 06

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to deliver speech at ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial heads meeting at party headquarters.
UK
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to chair crucial Cabinet meeting over Brexit plans.
AUSTRIA
VIENNA – FMs from China, France, Germany, Russia, U.K and Iran to discuss nuclear deal in meeting chaired by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.
JORDAN
AMMAN - Following ongoing displacement crisis caused by Bashar al-Assad regime offensive in southern Syria.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Tensions mount between Iran and U.S. over oil shipping through Persian Gulf.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM - Following trial of former Israeli official accused of spying for Iran.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following talks over incoming government amid continued dispute over parliament poll results.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Desk monitoring Syrian civil war.
THAILAND
MAE SAI - Monitoring efforts to rescue 12 boys and football coach trapped in a flooded cave.
SPORTS
ANKARA - Uruguay to take on France in quarterfinal match at 5 p.m. Turkish time (1400GMT) at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium; Brazil to face Belgium at Kazan Arena at 9 p.m. (1800GMT).
