Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:43, 06 July 2018 Friday
Turkey
09:24, 06 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects

Chief Public Prosecutor’s office in Istanbul issue arrest warrants for 271 soldiers, including several still on duty

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish prosecutors on Friday issued arrest warrants against 271 people suspected of being linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

The Chief Public Prosecutor’s office in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 271 soldiers, including some on-duty, as part of a probe on FETO, a source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media. 

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 2016 in Turkey which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured. 

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.


Related Turkey FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan
People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan

For first time Cabinet will include ministers unaffiliated to any party, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK
Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK

After Manbij, other regions of Syria will be liberated from PKK/YPG terror group, says Turkish foreign minister
22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey
22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey

Operation against terrorist PKK conducted in Mardin, Sirnak, Hakkari provinces, says Interior Ministry
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects

Chief Public Prosecutor’s office in Istanbul issue arrest warrants for 271 soldiers, including several still on duty
Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul 

Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attack, security source says  
10 000 drug suspects remanded in 2018
10,000 drug suspects remanded in 2018

Police forces also seized nearly 10 tons of heroin during operations carried out in first 6 months of 2018   
Turkish air passenger traffic up in first half of year
Turkish air passenger traffic up in first half of year

Number of passengers traveling via Turkish airports increases in Jan-June, airport authority says
Parliament has more influence in new system
Parliament has more influence in new system

Turkish premier says parliament will grow more important
16 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
16 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Active-duty soldiers are among the suspects, officials in eastern Bitlis province announce
Presidential Cabinet to be announced on July 9
Presidential Cabinet to be announced on July 9

First presidential decree will also be issued on same day
Turkey's final election results announced
Turkey's final election results announced

According to the presidential election results announced by the Supreme Board of Elections (YSK), President Erdogan got 52.59% of the votes.
Turkish army conducts 9th round of patrols in Manbij
Turkish army conducts 9th round of patrols in Manbij

First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
Turkey to host int'l Rohingya consultations meeting
Turkey to host int'l Rohingya consultations meeting

Foreign Ministry says meeting to discuss challenges of improving living conditions for refugees  
President Erdogan to be sworn in next week
President Erdogan to be sworn in next week

Oath-taking ceremony to be held at parliament in capital Ankara on July 9
Turkish official election results due out Wednesday
Turkish official election results due out Wednesday

Supreme Election Council Chair Sadi Guven says official results of June 24 polls to be announced at 5 pm local time
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

3 female terrorists surrender, 1 captured in southeastern Sirnak and Sanliurfa provinces

News

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 56 FETO suspects

Arrest warrants issued for 68 FETO suspects
Arrest warrants issued for 68 FETO suspects

41 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested
41 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect
Turkey sends new evidence to US over key FETO suspect

Turkey: 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested
Turkey 29 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

15 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey
15 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey

People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan
People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan

Turkey’s total fertility rate stands at 2.07 in 2017
Turkey s total fertility rate stands at 2 07 in

Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK
Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK

22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey
22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey

Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul 
Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

10,000 drug suspects remanded in 2018
10 000 drug suspects remanded in 2018






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 