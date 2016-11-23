09:24, 06 July 2018 Friday

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish prosecutors on Friday issued arrest warrants against 271 people suspected of being linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.



The Chief Public Prosecutor’s office in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 271 soldiers, including some on-duty, as part of a probe on FETO, a source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.



FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 2016 in Turkey which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.



Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.