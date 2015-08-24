22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 22 PKK terrorists were "neutralized" during counterterrorism operations in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry and the army said on Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said 15 PKK terrorists were neutralized in operations conducted in the Mardin, Sirnak and Hakkari provinces.

Two were neutralized in Mardin, eight in Sirnak and five in Hakkari, the statement said.

Operations are ongoing in Mardin, it added.

Separately, in a message posted on its official Twitter account, the Turkish General Staff said seven PKK terrorists had been neutralized in a rural area of the Hakkari province.

Fighter jets conducted airstrikes on July 5-6 in a rural area of Hakkari.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including many women and children.