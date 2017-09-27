Worldbulletin News

Today in History July 06
Today in History July 06

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1415   Jan Hus, a Czech who spoke out against Church corruption, is burned at the stake as a heretic.
1519   Charles of Spain is elected Holy Roman emperor in Barcelona.
1535   Sir Thomas More is beheaded in England for refusing to swear allegiance to King Henry VIII as head of the Church.
1536   Jacques Cartier returns to France after discovering the St. Lawrence River in Canada.
1685   James II defeats James, the Duke of Monmouth, at the Battle of Sedgemoor, the last major battle to be fought on English soil.
1770   The entire Ottoman fleet is destroyed by the Russians at the Battle of Chesma.
1788   10,000 troops are called out in Paris as unrest mounts in the poorer districts over poverty and lack of food.
1836   French General Thomas Bugeaud defeats Abd al-Kader's forces beside the Sikkak River in Algeria.
1835   John Marshall, the third chief justice of the Supreme Court, dies at the age of 79. Two days later, while tolling in his honor in Philadelphia, the Liberty Bell cracks.
1854   The Republican Party is officially organized in Jackson, Michigan.
1885   Louis Pasteur gives the first successful anti-rabies inoculation.
1944   Lieutenant Jackie Robinson of the U.S. Army, while riding a civilian bus from Camp Hoo, Texas, refuses to give up his seat to a white man.
1945   B-29 Superfortress bombers attack Honshu, Japan, using new fire-bombing techniques.
1945   Operation Overcast begins in Europe--moving Austrian and German scientists and their equipment to the United States.
1982   President Ronald Reagan agrees to contribute U.S. troops to the peacekeeping unit in Beirut.


