Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK

World Bulletin / News Desk
Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “There is a clear consensus [with the U.S.] on our roadmap that we will move on to other areas after Manbij [has been cleared of PKK/YPG terrorists].
The roadmap was announced last month after a meeting in Washington between Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from Manbij and stability in the region.
Speaking on the Turkish army patrols in the northern Syrian city of Manbij, Cavusoglu said the YPG/PKK’s withdrawal from patrol areas in Manbij does not mean they have completely withdrawn.
On Wednesday, the Turkish military completed its ninth round of patrols in Manbij as part of a deal with the U.S. to rid the area of the terror group YPG/PKK.
On its Twitter account, the Turkish General Staff said that both countries' forces conducted separate coordinated patrols in the area between Manbij and the area previously cleared by Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield.
The first patrols by Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including those of women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.
For first time Cabinet will include ministers unaffiliated to any party, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
After Manbij, other regions of Syria will be liberated from PKK/YPG terror group, says Turkish foreign minister
Operation against terrorist PKK conducted in Mardin, Sirnak, Hakkari provinces, says Interior Ministry
Chief Public Prosecutor’s office in Istanbul issue arrest warrants for 271 soldiers, including several still on duty
Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attack, security source says
Police forces also seized nearly 10 tons of heroin during operations carried out in first 6 months of 2018
Number of passengers traveling via Turkish airports increases in Jan-June, airport authority says
Active-duty soldiers are among the suspects, officials in eastern Bitlis province announce
First presidential decree will also be issued on same day
According to the presidential election results announced by the Supreme Board of Elections (YSK), President Erdogan got 52.59% of the votes.
First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
Foreign Ministry says meeting to discuss challenges of improving living conditions for refugees
Oath-taking ceremony to be held at parliament in capital Ankara on July 9
Supreme Election Council Chair Sadi Guven says official results of June 24 polls to be announced at 5 pm local time
3 female terrorists surrender, 1 captured in southeastern Sirnak and Sanliurfa provinces