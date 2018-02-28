Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:43, 06 July 2018 Friday
Turkey
11:15, 06 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK
Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK

After Manbij, other regions of Syria will be liberated from PKK/YPG terror group, says Turkish foreign minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s foreign minister on Friday said Turkey and the US agree that after the northern city of Manbij, other Syrian regions will be rid of PKK/YPG terrorists.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “There is a clear consensus [with the U.S.] on our roadmap that we will move on to other areas after Manbij [has been cleared of PKK/YPG terrorists].

The roadmap was announced last month after a meeting in Washington between Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from Manbij and stability in the region.

Speaking on the Turkish army patrols in the northern Syrian city of Manbij, Cavusoglu said the YPG/PKK’s withdrawal from patrol areas in Manbij does not mean they have completely withdrawn. 

On Wednesday, the Turkish military completed its ninth round of patrols in Manbij as part of a deal with the U.S. to rid the area of the terror group YPG/PKK.

On its Twitter account, the Turkish General Staff said that both countries' forces conducted separate coordinated patrols in the area between Manbij and the area previously cleared by Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield.

The first patrols by Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including those of women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.

 



Related Turkey US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan
People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan

For first time Cabinet will include ministers unaffiliated to any party, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK
Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK

After Manbij, other regions of Syria will be liberated from PKK/YPG terror group, says Turkish foreign minister
22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey
22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey

Operation against terrorist PKK conducted in Mardin, Sirnak, Hakkari provinces, says Interior Ministry
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects

Chief Public Prosecutor’s office in Istanbul issue arrest warrants for 271 soldiers, including several still on duty
Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul
Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul 

Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attack, security source says  
10 000 drug suspects remanded in 2018
10,000 drug suspects remanded in 2018

Police forces also seized nearly 10 tons of heroin during operations carried out in first 6 months of 2018   
Turkish air passenger traffic up in first half of year
Turkish air passenger traffic up in first half of year

Number of passengers traveling via Turkish airports increases in Jan-June, airport authority says
Parliament has more influence in new system
Parliament has more influence in new system

Turkish premier says parliament will grow more important
16 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
16 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Active-duty soldiers are among the suspects, officials in eastern Bitlis province announce
Presidential Cabinet to be announced on July 9
Presidential Cabinet to be announced on July 9

First presidential decree will also be issued on same day
Turkey's final election results announced
Turkey's final election results announced

According to the presidential election results announced by the Supreme Board of Elections (YSK), President Erdogan got 52.59% of the votes.
Turkish army conducts 9th round of patrols in Manbij
Turkish army conducts 9th round of patrols in Manbij

First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
Turkey to host int'l Rohingya consultations meeting
Turkey to host int'l Rohingya consultations meeting

Foreign Ministry says meeting to discuss challenges of improving living conditions for refugees  
President Erdogan to be sworn in next week
President Erdogan to be sworn in next week

Oath-taking ceremony to be held at parliament in capital Ankara on July 9
Turkish official election results due out Wednesday
Turkish official election results due out Wednesday

Supreme Election Council Chair Sadi Guven says official results of June 24 polls to be announced at 5 pm local time
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

3 female terrorists surrender, 1 captured in southeastern Sirnak and Sanliurfa provinces

News

EU to put provisional safeguard measures on US
EU to put provisional safeguard measures on US

US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

US military vows to protect Persian Gulf oil shipments
US military vows to protect Persian Gulf oil shipments

US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

Most Israelis think Trump peace plan will fail
Most Israelis think Trump peace plan will fail

EU gives stark warning to US over auto tariffs
EU gives stark warning to US over auto tariffs

People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan
People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan

Turkey’s total fertility rate stands at 2.07 in 2017
Turkey s total fertility rate stands at 2 07 in

22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey
22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects

Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul 
Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

10,000 drug suspects remanded in 2018
10 000 drug suspects remanded in 2018






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 