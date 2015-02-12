Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:42, 06 July 2018 Friday
Economy
11:48, 06 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey’s total fertility rate stands at 2.07 in 2017
Turkey’s total fertility rate stands at 2.07 in 2017

Fertility remains below Turkey's population's replacement level of 2.10, official data shows

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's total fertility rate, the average number of live births that a woman would have, stood at 2.07 per woman in 2017, according to data released by Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

"While the total fertility rate was 2.11 children in 2016, this rate was 2.07 children in 2017. This showed that fertility remained below the population's replacement level of 2.10," TurkStat said.

According to latest World Bank data, the world's total fertility rate was 2.4 in 2016.

TurkStat said the highest age-specific fertility rate was seen in 25-29 age group. "The number of live births was 132 per thousand women in a 25-29 age group in 2017," the institute added.

The number of live births dropped to 1.29 million last year, compared to 1.31 million previous year.

"51.3 percent of live born babies were boys and 48.7 percent were girls," it said.

The average age of women who gave birth was 28.7 last year, up from 28.6 previous year.

"On the other hand, mother's mean age at first birth was 26 in 2017 while it was 25.8 in 2016. Mother’s age at first birth is an important determinant of the overall level of fertility since early childbearing generally leads to a larger family size compared to later onset of childbearing," it said.

TurkStat also revealed that the average household size shrank to 3.4 in 2017, down from 3.7 persons in 2012.

Early this year, Turkstat said that the country’s population was 80.8 million at the end of 2017, with an annual growth rate of 1.24 percent.

The statistical authority in February forecasted the country's total population to cross 100 million in 2040.

The data also showed that the percentage of child marriages for girls aged 16-17 among legal marriages declined to 4.2 percent in 2017 compared to 4.6 percent the previous year. 

 


Related Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Air passenger traffic up in Europe in May
Air passenger traffic up in Europe in May

Passenger traffic in Turkey this May up 7.5 pct, including a 32.7 pct leap in Antalya, says airport authority ACI
Turkey s total fertility rate stands at 2 07 in
Turkey’s total fertility rate stands at 2.07 in 2017

Fertility remains below Turkey's population's replacement level of 2.10, official data shows
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.21 percent, while US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6070
Djibouti launches 'Africa's biggest free trade zone'
Djibouti launches 'Africa's biggest free trade zone'

At a ceremony in the capital, President Ismael Omar Guelleh hailed the scheme as the culmination of infrastructure projects "boosting Djibouti's place in international trade and commerce".
Turkish auto market aims over 30B of exports in 2018
Turkish auto market aims over $30B of exports in 2018

Turkish automotive sector will break a record in 2018, business association head says
Jaguar warns 'bad Brexit' could kill new investment
Jaguar warns 'bad Brexit' could kill new investment

The news comes after major European manufacturers Airbus, BMW and Siemens also warned in recent weeks that Brexit could mean their pulling investment out of Britain, imperilling many thousands of jobs.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts day up

BIST 100 climbs 0.34 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate remains unchanged  
Turkish stocks end day with gains
Turkish stocks end day with gains

BIST 100 index goes up 0.66 pct at daily close, rising nearly 642 points from previous close  
Asian markets down as trade fears linger
Asian markets down as trade fears linger

Wall Street ended the session down in a shortened trading day ahead of Wednesday's Independence Day holiday, with falls in tech stocks pressuring the market.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises over 200 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.67
Turkey's annual inflation at 15 39 pct in June
Turkey's annual inflation at 15.39 pct in June

Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.39 pct in June, up from 12.15 pct in May, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.26 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6220
EU unemployment rate down in May
EU unemployment rate down in May

Lowest unemployment rate seen in Czech Republic and Germany, highest in Greece and Spain
Borsa Istanbul down at open
Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls nearly 0.44 percent, while foreign currency exchange rates climb
Turkey's manufacturing index at 46 8 points in June
Turkey's manufacturing index at 46.8 points in June

Index signals further slowdown in manufacturing sector by end of second quarter
Bitcoin hits lowest level since November
Bitcoin hits lowest level since November

Cryptocurrency has lost 58 percent in value this year

News

People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan
People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan

Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK
Turkey agree with US to clear Syrian regions of PKK

22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey
22 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 271 FETO suspects

Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul 
Over 30 ISIL-linked suspects arrested in Istanbul

10,000 drug suspects remanded in 2018
10 000 drug suspects remanded in 2018






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 