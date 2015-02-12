Turkey’s total fertility rate stands at 2.07 in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk
"While the total fertility rate was 2.11 children in 2016, this rate was 2.07 children in 2017. This showed that fertility remained below the population's replacement level of 2.10," TurkStat said.
According to latest World Bank data, the world's total fertility rate was 2.4 in 2016.
TurkStat said the highest age-specific fertility rate was seen in 25-29 age group. "The number of live births was 132 per thousand women in a 25-29 age group in 2017," the institute added.
The number of live births dropped to 1.29 million last year, compared to 1.31 million previous year.
"51.3 percent of live born babies were boys and 48.7 percent were girls," it said.
The average age of women who gave birth was 28.7 last year, up from 28.6 previous year.
"On the other hand, mother's mean age at first birth was 26 in 2017 while it was 25.8 in 2016. Mother’s age at first birth is an important determinant of the overall level of fertility since early childbearing generally leads to a larger family size compared to later onset of childbearing," it said.
TurkStat also revealed that the average household size shrank to 3.4 in 2017, down from 3.7 persons in 2012.
Early this year, Turkstat said that the country’s population was 80.8 million at the end of 2017, with an annual growth rate of 1.24 percent.
The statistical authority in February forecasted the country's total population to cross 100 million in 2040.
The data also showed that the percentage of child marriages for girls aged 16-17 among legal marriages declined to 4.2 percent in 2017 compared to 4.6 percent the previous year.
Passenger traffic in Turkey this May up 7.5 pct, including a 32.7 pct leap in Antalya, says airport authority ACI
Fertility remains below Turkey's population's replacement level of 2.10, official data shows
BIST 100 rises 0.21 percent, while US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6070
At a ceremony in the capital, President Ismael Omar Guelleh hailed the scheme as the culmination of infrastructure projects "boosting Djibouti's place in international trade and commerce".
Turkish automotive sector will break a record in 2018, business association head says
The news comes after major European manufacturers Airbus, BMW and Siemens also warned in recent weeks that Brexit could mean their pulling investment out of Britain, imperilling many thousands of jobs.
BIST 100 climbs 0.34 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate remains unchanged
BIST 100 index goes up 0.66 pct at daily close, rising nearly 642 points from previous close
Wall Street ended the session down in a shortened trading day ahead of Wednesday's Independence Day holiday, with falls in tech stocks pressuring the market.
BIST 100 rises over 200 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.67
Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.39 pct in June, up from 12.15 pct in May, according to official data
BIST 100 rises 0.26 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6220
Lowest unemployment rate seen in Czech Republic and Germany, highest in Greece and Spain
BIST 100 falls nearly 0.44 percent, while foreign currency exchange rates climb
Index signals further slowdown in manufacturing sector by end of second quarter