Number of Syrians fleeing Daraa keeps increasing

World Bulletin / News Desk
Over 350,000 people have fled Syria’s southwestern city of Daraa to border areas near Jordan and Israel due to attacks by Syrian regime forces and their allies, according to civil defense sources on Friday.
On June 12, the Syrian regime, supported by Iranian militia groups and Russian air power, launched a major operation aimed at capturing opposition-held parts of southern Syria.
Civil defense sources in Daraa said that the number of people fleeing Daraa has surpassed 350,000.
Mostly women and children civilians are looking for shelter near the Jordanian border.
A drone has captured on film civilians from Daraa trying to live in makeshift tents.
According to the U.K.-based Syrian Network for Human Rights, at least 214 civilians -- including women and children -- were killed in regime attacks in Daraa in the period from June 15 to June 30.
The onslaught has reportedly forced tens of thousands of civilians to flee to areas near Syria’s border with Jordan.
On Thursday, the UN called on Jordan to open its border and provide temporary shelter to tens of thousands of Syrian people fleeing airstrikes in southwestern Syria.
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally
Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says