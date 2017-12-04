Three more dead as record heavy rain hits Japan

World Bulletin / News Desk
Three people were found dead near rain-swollen rivers in Japan on Friday, officials said, as record downpours prompted authorities to order more than 210,000 people to evacuate their homes, with some areas hit by more than a metre of rainfall.
A 52-year-old woman in the Kyoto region who went missing on Thursday night was found dead by a river in neighbouring Osaka prefecture, according to police.
Police said they were investigating how the three died.
On Thursday, a construction worker was killed when he was swept away by flood waters in the Hyogo region, as a severe rainfront drenches much of the country.
Several people have been reported missing, with landslides reported in some areas and flash floods in others.
Authorities announced new evacuation orders on Friday, bringing the number of people told to leave their homes to 210,853, most of them in western Japan.
The Japan Meteorological Agency upgraded its warning to "special," the highest level, in southern Fukuoka, Saga and Nagasaki prefectures.
The special warning is issued when the amount of rain is expected to be the highest in decades.
"Japan is seeing record heavy rainfall across a broad area," agency official Ryuta Kurora told reporters.
"The torrential rain will continue until the day after tomorrow," he said.
Yanase in Umaji village, Kochi prefecture, saw 1,190 millimetres (47 inches) of rain in 72 hours, which is double of the total amount that usually falls in the month of July, according to the JMA website.
The downpours temporarily halted bullet train services in western Japan, which resumed on Friday.
