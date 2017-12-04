Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:43, 06 July 2018 Friday
Asia-Pacific
12:49, 06 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
Three more dead as record heavy rain hits Japan
Three more dead as record heavy rain hits Japan

The body of a woman was found by a river in central Japan's Gifu while a 59-year-old man was confirmed dead after being found by a river in western Hiroshima prefecture, local police said.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three people were found dead near rain-swollen rivers in Japan on Friday, officials said, as record downpours prompted authorities to order more than 210,000 people to evacuate their homes, with some areas hit by more than a metre of rainfall.

A 52-year-old woman in the Kyoto region who went missing on Thursday night was found dead by a river in neighbouring Osaka prefecture, according to police.

Police said they were investigating how the three died.

On Thursday, a construction worker was killed when he was swept away by flood waters in the Hyogo region, as a severe rainfront drenches much of the country.

Several people have been reported missing, with landslides reported in some areas and flash floods in others.

Authorities announced new evacuation orders on Friday, bringing the number of people told to leave their homes to 210,853, most of them in western Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency upgraded its warning to "special," the highest level, in southern Fukuoka, Saga and Nagasaki prefectures.

The special warning is issued when the amount of rain is expected to be the highest in decades.

"Japan is seeing record heavy rainfall across a broad area," agency official Ryuta Kurora told reporters.

"The torrential rain will continue until the day after tomorrow," he said.

Yanase in Umaji village, Kochi prefecture, saw 1,190 millimetres (47 inches) of rain in 72 hours, which is double of the total amount that usually falls in the month of July, according to the JMA website.

The downpours temporarily halted bullet train services in western Japan, which resumed on Friday.



Related Japan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally  
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada s North
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada’s North

Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists

Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Mexico s president-elect faces tough road ahead
Mexico’s president-elect faces tough road ahead

Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN warns of largest population displacement in S Syria
UN warns of largest population displacement in S.Syria

UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community

'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
UN At least 2 200 children killed in Yemeni war
UN: At least 2,200 children killed in Yemeni war

11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says

News

Death toll in western Japan 6.1 quake rises to 4
Death toll in western Japan 6 1 quake rises to

3 killed as magnitude 6.1 quake strikes western Japan
3 killed as magnitude 6 1 quake strikes western Japan

Japan bans Canadian wheat after some GMO grain found
Japan bans Canadian wheat after some GMO grain found

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Japan finance minister returns year's salary over scandal
Japan finance minister returns year's salary over scandal

Japan reports suspected N. Korea sanctions breach
Japan reports suspected N Korea sanctions breach






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 