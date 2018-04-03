Top UN court asked to rule in Qatari air blockade row

World Bulletin / News Desk
The bitter fight between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours took a new twist Friday as three Middle Eastern countries asked the UN's top court to resolve a dispute with Doha over sovereign airspace.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) last week ruled it had the jurisdiction to determine a dispute brought by Qatar, accusing its neighbours of violating an agreement that regulates the free passage of passenger planes through foreign airspace.
The three countries now want the Hague-based court to nullify the ICAO's ruling, saying its decision was "manifestly flawed and in violation of fundamental principles of due process and the right to be heard."
"The ICAO council is not competent to adjudicate" the countries said in papers filed before the ICJ.
They sought a declaration that the ICAO's decision is "null and void and without effect."
Thursday's filing is the latest salvo in the increasingly rancorous battle between Doha and its Gulf neighbours which erupted a year ago.
Then Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and other allies severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of backing terrorism and Iran and imposed wide-ranging punitive measures including banning Qatari planes from their airspace.
In other measures Qatar's only land border with Saudi Arabia was closed and Gulf states ordered Qataris to leave within 14 days as well as calling home their own citizens.
Doha last month dragged the UAE to the ICJ accusing Abu Dhabi of human rights "violations" and discrimination against Qataris, saying it was fostering a "climate of fear" among its citizens.
Abu Dhabi in return called on Qatar to stop "supporting terrorist groups and individuals" as it strongly denied the human rights abuse claims.
A ruling in that case could still take a few weeks or even months.
The ICJ -- the UN's highest legal body -- was set up in 1946 to rule in disputes against states, but it can also give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by other UN organs and specialised agencies.
All diplomatic efforts have so far proved fruitless in resolving the crisis which has rendered the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council practically obsolete.
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally
Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says