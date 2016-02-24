Malaysia's Mahathir to discuss China mega-projects

World Bulletin / News Desk
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday he is set to visit China next month to discuss "unfair" terms for several big projects signed by his scandal-tainted predecessor Najib Razak.
Malaysia's previous government under Najib had cultivated warm ties with China and signed a string of deals for Beijing-funded projects.
But critics say many agreements lacked transparency, fuelling suspicion they were struck in exchange for help in paying off debts from a financial scandal that engulfed the state fund 1MDB which ultimately helped bring down Najib's regime.
Mahathir has ordered a review of mega-projects signed by Najib during his nine-year term in a bid to cut the country's national debt, estimated at $250 billion, and other liabilities.
Malaysia on Thursday announced the suspension of three of its largest China-backed projects -- one involving a rail link and two gas pipelines -- worth more than $22 billion.
"I want to go to China as early as possible, but the president of China is not available in July so I will go in August," Mahathir said at a news conference in the administrative capital Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur.
"There are several issues to be brought up, among which is the unfairness of the terms of the contracts and also of the loans," he added.
The interest rate charged on the loans to Malaysia "is much higher than when governments borrow," according to Mahathir.
"Normally governments borrow at 3.0 percent and below, but this one is very high," he said.
Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Daim Zainuddin, who chairs a top-level economic advisory council drawn from the private sector, are also visiting China separately.
Daim had in May said that all mega-projects in the country would be reviewed by the council and recommendations presented to the government.
The East Coast Rail Link, one of the projects suspended, would connect Malaysia's east coast to southern Thailand and the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.
The $20 billion project was contracted with China's largest engineering firm, China Communications Construction Company, and mostly financed by a loan from the Export-Import Bank of China.
Malaysia's finance ministry said Thursday that 88 percent of two gas pipeline projects costing 9.4 billion ringgit ($2.32 billion) had been paid to the Chinese contractor despite only 13 percent of the work being completed.
In May Mahathir postponed plans to build a high-speed rail link between Singapore and Malaysia, which had been agreed on several years ago, saying it was too costly.
Chinese, Japanese and European investors were among those who had expressed interest in bidding for the project.
Najib was charged with corruption on Wednesday for allegedly accepting millions of dollars in bribe money, in a stunning fall from grace just months after his shock election defeat.
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally
Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says