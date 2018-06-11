People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey’s president said on Friday that the successful People’s Alliance from last month’s elections -- a coalition of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) -- will continue in the new parliament.
Speaking to AK Party provincial heads at party headquarters in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "We will continue the People’s Alliance in the parliament."
Erdogan thanked the Turkish people for the high turnout in the June 24 elections -- over 86 percent -- saying that this "frustrated" those who wanted to "drive Turkey into a corner."
For first time Cabinet will include ministers unaffiliated to any party, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
After Manbij, other regions of Syria will be liberated from PKK/YPG terror group, says Turkish foreign minister
Operation against terrorist PKK conducted in Mardin, Sirnak, Hakkari provinces, says Interior Ministry
Chief Public Prosecutor’s office in Istanbul issue arrest warrants for 271 soldiers, including several still on duty
Suspects were allegedly plotting terror attack, security source says
Police forces also seized nearly 10 tons of heroin during operations carried out in first 6 months of 2018
Number of passengers traveling via Turkish airports increases in Jan-June, airport authority says
Active-duty soldiers are among the suspects, officials in eastern Bitlis province announce
First presidential decree will also be issued on same day
According to the presidential election results announced by the Supreme Board of Elections (YSK), President Erdogan got 52.59% of the votes.
First patrols by Turkish and US troops in region were carried out on June 18
Foreign Ministry says meeting to discuss challenges of improving living conditions for refugees
Oath-taking ceremony to be held at parliament in capital Ankara on July 9
Supreme Election Council Chair Sadi Guven says official results of June 24 polls to be announced at 5 pm local time
3 female terrorists surrender, 1 captured in southeastern Sirnak and Sanliurfa provinces