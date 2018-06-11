12:57, 06 July 2018 Friday

People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s president said on Friday that the successful People’s Alliance from last month’s elections -- a coalition of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) -- will continue in the new parliament.

Speaking to AK Party provincial heads at party headquarters in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "We will continue the People’s Alliance in the parliament."

Erdogan thanked the Turkish people for the high turnout in the June 24 elections -- over 86 percent -- saying that this "frustrated" those who wanted to "drive Turkey into a corner."