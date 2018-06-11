Worldbulletin News

17:43, 06 July 2018 Friday
People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan
People's Alliance to continue in parliament says Erdogan

For first time Cabinet will include ministers unaffiliated to any party, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s president said on Friday that the successful People’s Alliance from last month’s elections -- a coalition of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) -- will continue in the new parliament.

Speaking to AK Party provincial heads at party headquarters in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "We will continue the People’s Alliance in the parliament."

Erdogan thanked the Turkish people for the high turnout in the June 24 elections -- over 86 percent -- saying that this "frustrated" those who wanted to "drive Turkey into a corner."

 



