14:48, 06 July 2018 Friday

Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

World Bulletin / News Desk

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang Friday to press Kim Jong Un for a more detailed commitment to denuclearisation following the North Korean leader's historic summit with President Donald Trump.

Since meeting Kim in Singapore last month Trump has been bullish about hopes for peace, boasting that the threat of nuclear war is over.

But the statement the leaders signed was short on clear commitments.

Kim agreed to the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" -- a stock phrase favoured by Pyongyang that stops short of longstanding US demands for North Korea to give up its atomic arsenal in a "verifiable" and "irreversible" way.

Pompeo has been tasked with negotiating a plan that Washington hopes would involve Kim declaring the extent of his nuclear weapons programme and agreeing a timetable for it to be dismantled.

"Our leaders made commitments at the Singapore summit on the complete denuclearisation of North Korea," Pompeo had earlier told reporters travelling with him.

"On this trip I'm seeking to fill in some details on those commitments and continue the momentum toward implementation of what the two leaders promised each other and the world," he said.

"I expect that the DPRK is ready to do the same," he added, using the initials of North Korea's official name.