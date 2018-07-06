Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

World Bulletin / News Desk
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang Friday to press Kim Jong Un for a more detailed commitment to denuclearisation following the North Korean leader's historic summit with President Donald Trump.
Since meeting Kim in Singapore last month Trump has been bullish about hopes for peace, boasting that the threat of nuclear war is over.
But the statement the leaders signed was short on clear commitments.
Kim agreed to the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" -- a stock phrase favoured by Pyongyang that stops short of longstanding US demands for North Korea to give up its atomic arsenal in a "verifiable" and "irreversible" way.
Pompeo has been tasked with negotiating a plan that Washington hopes would involve Kim declaring the extent of his nuclear weapons programme and agreeing a timetable for it to be dismantled.
"Our leaders made commitments at the Singapore summit on the complete denuclearisation of North Korea," Pompeo had earlier told reporters travelling with him.
"On this trip I'm seeking to fill in some details on those commitments and continue the momentum toward implementation of what the two leaders promised each other and the world," he said.
"I expect that the DPRK is ready to do the same," he added, using the initials of North Korea's official name.
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally
Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says