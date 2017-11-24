Opposition agrees to lay down heavy weapons in S. Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

Syria’s armed opposition has agreed with Russia to surrender its heavy weapons in the southern part of the country, an opposition spokesman said Friday.

Hussein Abu Shaimaa said that the deal also calls for the withdrawal of Bashar al-Assad regime forces from some of the towns and villages they recently captured.

The agreement further calls for Russian military police to gradually replace regime forces following the withdrawal of the latter from areas near the Jordanian border.

Under the terms of the arrangement, anyone wishing to leave the area once the deal takes effect will be granted safe exit.