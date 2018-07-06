Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:42, 06 July 2018 Friday
Balkans
15:57, 06 July 2018 Friday

  • Share
The Balkans armed Saudia Arabia
The Balkans armed Saudia Arabia

Saudi Arabia remains one of the main export destinations for weapons from the Balkans, with Afghanistan, Iraq and Algeria emerging as new key destinations, SEESAC report says.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi Arabia remains one of the biggest weapons buyers in the Balkans.

The latest SEESAC report on arms exports in 2016, for Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia, Albania and Macedonia, quoted by BIRN, shows that these countries sold Saudis during that year to arms and ammunition, in total amount to 514.6 million euros.

The document shows that Albania sold arms that amounted to 1.28 million euros, and so did Montenegro, while the record was kept by Serbia, with sales at 406.6 million euros.

From SEESAC estimates, Balkan countries gained more money from selling weapons in the Middle East - 187.6 million euros in total - than the EU with 54.6 million and North America with 72 million .

As it turns out in the previous two years, major interest in weapons in the region has emerged as Saudi Arabia, the main buyer of unused weapons and ammunition.

Arms and military equipment have also been sold to other countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Algeria and Turkey. 

Bosnia benefited in 2016 nearly 7 million euros from munitions exports in this country.



Related balkan saudia arabia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Balkans News
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally  
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada s North
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada’s North

Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists
Airstrikes kill 11 PKK terrorists

Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Mexico s president-elect faces tough road ahead
Mexico’s president-elect faces tough road ahead

Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN warns of largest population displacement in S Syria
UN warns of largest population displacement in S.Syria

UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community
UN decries Israeli plans to demolish Bedouin community

'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
UN At least 2 200 children killed in Yemeni war
UN: At least 2,200 children killed in Yemeni war

11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says

News

Saudi woman's car set ablaze after driving ban lifted
Saudi woman's car set ablaze after driving ban lifted

Oil-rich Saudis to host Formula E race
Oil-rich Saudis to host Formula E race

F1 car driven from Saudi woman to mark end of ban
F1 car driven from Saudi woman to mark end of

Turkish president phones Saudi, Palestinian leaders
Turkish president phones Saudi Palestinian leaders

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Saudi intercepts ballistic missile by Yemen rebels
Saudi intercepts ballistic missile by Yemen rebels

Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans
Serbia 'key country' for stability in Balkans

Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17
Turkish overseas balloting in Balkans on June 16-17

Anti-Turkish hatred in the Balkans
Anti-Turkish hatred in the Balkans

Parliamentarians delegation from Balkan visit Turkey
Parliamentarians delegation from Balkan visit Turkey

Serbian role in W. Balkans important: German FM
Serbian role in W Balkans important German FM

Japanese premier backs Western Balkans’ EU integration
Japanese premier backs Western Balkans EU integration






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 