The Balkans armed Saudia Arabia

World Bulletin / News Desk
Saudi Arabia remains one of the biggest weapons buyers in the Balkans.
The latest SEESAC report on arms exports in 2016, for Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia, Albania and Macedonia, quoted by BIRN, shows that these countries sold Saudis during that year to arms and ammunition, in total amount to 514.6 million euros.
The document shows that Albania sold arms that amounted to 1.28 million euros, and so did Montenegro, while the record was kept by Serbia, with sales at 406.6 million euros.
From SEESAC estimates, Balkan countries gained more money from selling weapons in the Middle East - 187.6 million euros in total - than the EU with 54.6 million and North America with 72 million .
As it turns out in the previous two years, major interest in weapons in the region has emerged as Saudi Arabia, the main buyer of unused weapons and ammunition.
Arms and military equipment have also been sold to other countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Algeria and Turkey.
Bosnia benefited in 2016 nearly 7 million euros from munitions exports in this country.
Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally
Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system
Turkish military neutralizes PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and southern Turkey along the border
Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, who won the presidency by promising big changes, is now expected to deliver
UN urges Jordan to keep its border open for Syrians fleeing violence in Daraa
'We call on Israeli authorities not to proceed with demolition of Khan al Ahmar-Abu al Helu,' says UN spokeswoman
11M children in Yemen need help getting food, treatment, education, water and sanitation, UNICEF executive director says