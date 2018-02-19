Worldbulletin News

Turkish, Kazakh presidents speak over phone
Turkish, Kazakh presidents speak over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Nursultan Nazarbayev confirm importance of strengthening ties

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday phoned his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev, according to presidential sources.

The phone call marked Nazarbayev’s birthday, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The two leaders confirmed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties in all areas.



