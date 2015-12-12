Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at close

World Bulletin / News Desk
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day with a 363.11-point drop from Thursday's close of 99,097.00 points, while it opened the day at 99,301.48 points, up 0.21 percent.
The USD/TRY exchange rate fell to 4.5820 as of 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT) Friday, compared with 4.6110 at Thursday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate also decreased slightly to 5.3910 by market close, versus 5.4000 at the previous close, while the British pound/lira exchange rate dropped to 6.0980 Turkish liras, compared with 6.1120 at Thursday's close.
In Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for $1,254.50 as of 5.30 p.m. local time (1430GMT) Friday, compared with $1,256.50 at Thursday's close.
As of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT), the price of Brent oil dropped to $76.83 per barrel on the last transaction day's closing, compared with $77.77 at the end of Thursday.
