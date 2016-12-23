Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

World Bulletin / News Desk
A truck driver in Canada who crashed into a bus and killed 16 people in April was charged Friday with 29 counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and bodily injury.
Jaskirat Sidhu, 29, was placed under arrest at his Calgary home, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and was put in custody to appear in a court next week.
The tractor trailer he was driving crashed into a bus carrying members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, aged 16 to 21. The coach, his assistant, the team therapist, a radio announcer and the bus driver were among those killed along with the players.
The horrific accident occurred April 6 on a remote section of highway in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The team was headed from Humboldt to a playoff game in Nipawin.
Sixteen died and 13 were injured, but Sidhu survived.
The charges break down to 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.
The charges come after an extensive three-month investigation involving more than 100 officers. Investigators used 3-D technology to recreate the scene of the accident, Derek Williams, an RCMP superintendent, said at a press conference Friday.
“We have looked at every aspect of the collision including the speed of the vehicles, point of impact, position of the vehicles, impairment, road and weather conditions and witness evidence,” said Williams, who was the lead investigator.
“There [are] a number of elements that make up the offence of dangerous driving, including the marked departure from the standard of care expected from a driver, in this case a commercial truck driver,” he said. “The factors leading up to that are evidence and facts that are going to be before the court.”
