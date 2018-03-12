10:16, 07 July 2018 Saturday

Israeli forces martyr Palestinian on Gaza fence

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli security forces killed a Palestinian protester on Friday amid months-long agitation against the occupation of Palestinian land, according to the Palestine’s Health Ministry.

Ashraf al-Qidra, a ministry spokesman, said during demonstrations in As-Sadr, east of Gaza Strip, Mohammed Jamal Abu Halima, 22, was martyred by Israeli bullets.

Also, 396 Palestinians were injured by Israeli live bullets and gas canisters.

A written statement issued by Israeli Army said the soldiers responded to Palestinians who tried to cross the fence with a single artillery shot and heavy weapon fire.

Since the rallies began on March 30, 137 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire.

Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s decade-long blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.