South Sudan's warring parties sign security arrangement

Warring parties of South Sudan signed a security agreement on Friday after two weeks of talks in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit and rebel leader Riek Machar signed a cease-fire agreement last week to put an end to five years of fighting in the troubled state.

The Friday agreement includes the opening of humanitarian corridors, withdrawing forces from civilian areas, allowing the movement of civilians, and formation of a joint high security committee.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Aldirdiri Mohammed Ahmed said the two sides have expressed their full commitment to the security arrangement.

The minister further disclosed that a summit will be held on Saturday with the participation of the presidents of Sudan, Uganda and South Sudan, and Machar to discuss the finalization of the agreement.