Turkey's crude steel production rises in first 5 months

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's crude steel production rose 4.3 percent on an annual basis in the first five months of the year, reaching 15.9 million tons, the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD) reported Saturday.
In May, Turkey’s crude steel production was up by 0.5 percent, year-on-year, reaching 3.3 million tons.
Turkey's steel exports decreased 3.9 percent annually to reach 8.1 million tons in the first five months of 2018. The value of steel exports surged 20.2 percent to $6.7 billion in the period.
During the same period, Turkey's steel imports increased 18 percent to 7.5 million tons yearly, while the value of these imports rose 35 percent to $6.2 billion.
According to the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM), Turkey's exports of steel products climbed 34 percent to $1.2 billion, year-on-year, in June.
Gazi Bilgin, acting secretary-general of the TCUD, said that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on imported iron and steel affected Turkey's exports.
After Trump's controversial decision, steel exports to the country fell 30 percent to $71.5 million in June, and also dropped 42 percent to $421 million in the first six months of the year.
Turkey produces 15.9M tons of crude steel in Jan-May, says country's steel producers association
BIST 100 index drops over 350 points, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Treasury reports expenditures of nearly $100B in January-June 2018
Passenger traffic in Turkey this May up 7.5 pct, including a 32.7 pct leap in Antalya, says airport authority ACI
Fertility remains below Turkey's population's replacement level of 2.10, official data shows
BIST 100 rises 0.21 percent, while US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6070
At a ceremony in the capital, President Ismael Omar Guelleh hailed the scheme as the culmination of infrastructure projects "boosting Djibouti's place in international trade and commerce".
Turkish automotive sector will break a record in 2018, business association head says
The news comes after major European manufacturers Airbus, BMW and Siemens also warned in recent weeks that Brexit could mean their pulling investment out of Britain, imperilling many thousands of jobs.
BIST 100 climbs 0.34 pct, while Turkish lira / US dollar exchange rate remains unchanged
BIST 100 index goes up 0.66 pct at daily close, rising nearly 642 points from previous close
Wall Street ended the session down in a shortened trading day ahead of Wednesday's Independence Day holiday, with falls in tech stocks pressuring the market.
BIST 100 rises over 200 points, while USD/TRY exchange rate drops to 4.67
Yearly increase in consumer prices at 15.39 pct in June, up from 12.15 pct in May, according to official data
BIST 100 rises 0.26 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.6220
Lowest unemployment rate seen in Czech Republic and Germany, highest in Greece and Spain