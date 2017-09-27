Worldbulletin News

19:25, 07 July 2018 Saturday
History
12:35, 07 July 2018 Saturday

Today in History July 07
Today in History July 07

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1742   A Spanish force invading Georgia runs headlong into the colony's British defenders. The battle decides the fate of a colony.
1777   American troops give up Fort Ticonderoga, on Lake Champlain, to the British.
1791   Benjamin Rush, Richard Allen and Absalom Jones found the Non-denominational African Church.
1795   Thomas Paine defends the principal of universal suffrage at the Constitutional Convention in Paris.
1798   Napoleon Bonaparte's army begins its march towards Cairo from Alexandria.
1807   Czar Alexander meets with Napoleon Bonaparte.
1814   Sir Walter Scott's novel Waverley is published anonymously so as not to damage his reputation as a poet.
1815   After defeating Napoleon at Waterloo, the victorious Allies march into Paris.
1853   Japan opens its ports to trade with the West after 250 years of isolation.
1863   Confederate General Robert E. Lee, in Hagerstown, Maryland, reports his defeat at Gettysburg to President Jefferson Davis.
1925   Afrikaans is recognized as one of the official languages of South Africa, along with English and Dutch.
1927   Christopher Stone becomes the first British 'disc jockey' when he plays records for the BBC.
1941   Although a neutral country, the United States sends troops to occupy Iceland to keep it out of Germany's hands.
1943   Adolf Hitler makes the V-2 missile program a top priority in armament planning.
1966   The U.S. Marine Corps launches Operation Hasting to drive the North Vietnamese Army back across the Demilitarized Zone in Vietnam.
1969   The first U.S. units to withdraw from South Vietnam leave Saigon.
1981   Sandra Day O'Connor becomes the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court.


