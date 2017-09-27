Today in History July 07

|1742
|A Spanish force invading Georgia runs headlong into the colony's British defenders. The battle decides the fate of a colony.
|1777
|American troops give up Fort Ticonderoga, on Lake Champlain, to the British.
|1791
|Benjamin Rush, Richard Allen and Absalom Jones found the Non-denominational African Church.
|1795
|Thomas Paine defends the principal of universal suffrage at the Constitutional Convention in Paris.
|1798
|Napoleon Bonaparte's army begins its march towards Cairo from Alexandria.
|1807
|Czar Alexander meets with Napoleon Bonaparte.
|1814
|Sir Walter Scott's novel Waverley is published anonymously so as not to damage his reputation as a poet.
|1815
|After defeating Napoleon at Waterloo, the victorious Allies march into Paris.
|1853
|Japan opens its ports to trade with the West after 250 years of isolation.
|1863
|Confederate General Robert E. Lee, in Hagerstown, Maryland, reports his defeat at Gettysburg to President Jefferson Davis.
|1925
|Afrikaans is recognized as one of the official languages of South Africa, along with English and Dutch.
|1927
|Christopher Stone becomes the first British 'disc jockey' when he plays records for the BBC.
|1941
|Although a neutral country, the United States sends troops to occupy Iceland to keep it out of Germany's hands.
|1943
|Adolf Hitler makes the V-2 missile program a top priority in armament planning.
|1966
|The U.S. Marine Corps launches Operation Hasting to drive the North Vietnamese Army back across the Demilitarized Zone in Vietnam.
|1969
|The first U.S. units to withdraw from South Vietnam leave Saigon.
|1981
|Sandra Day O'Connor becomes the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
