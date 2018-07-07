Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
19:24, 07 July 2018 Saturday
Europe
13:01, 07 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Spanish PM meets Catalan president to defuse tensions
Spanish PM meets Catalan president to defuse tensions

Sanchez has been in power for a month after overthrowing his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy in a key parliamentary vote he won with the help of Catalan separatists.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Spain's new leader Pedro Sanchez on Monday meets separatist Catalan president Quim Torra for the first time in a bid to kickstart dialogue after the region's failed attempt at secession which sparked the country's worst crisis in decades.

Sanchez has urged Catalan separatist leaders to "turn the page" after Torra said he wanted another referendum on independence.

At the start of this month, six of the nine Catalan leaders held near Madrid were transferred to Catalonia to ease tensions ahead of Monday's talks in Madrid.

They include former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart of two pro-independence associations and Raul Romeva, the former Catalan government's international affairs chief.

Accused of rebellion along with deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont for their role in the region's proclamation of independence in October 2017, they face up to 25 years in jail.

Torra said the aim of the talks was to "find out the Socialists' view on the right of self-determination for Catalans."

The government has already rebuffed this with spokeswoman Isabel Celaa responding that the "right to self-determination does not exist in the constitution".

But a senior Catalan government official told AFP that they would bring this up at Monday's meeting, which starts at 0930 GMT.



Related Spain catalonia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were farce
Iraq VP says parliamentary polls were ‘farce’

Iraqi electoral commission began manual recount of votes after allegations of vote-rigging
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'
Pompeo insists North Korea talks 'very productive'

Pompeo spoke after emerging from more than eight hours of talks over two days with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's right-hand man Kim Yong Chol in a Pyongyang diplomatic compound.
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship
Swedish activist granted Palestinian citizenship

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel for not allowing Benjamin Ladraa to enter Palestine
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash
Driver charged in Canada hockey team bus crash

Bus driver, radio announcer also killed in the horrific collision
Mexico extradites El Chapo s right-hand man to US
Mexico extradites El Chapo’s right-hand man to US

Damaso Lopez faces charges filed in Eastern District of Virginia
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad Friday, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections.
Pompeo in N Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation
Pompeo in N. Korea to seek 'details' on denuclearisation

Pompeo was greeted in the North Korean capital by Kim's right hand man Kim Yong Chol and Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.
US begins implementing tariffs on China
US begins implementing tariffs on China

Tariffs worth $34 billion on Chinese imports take effect
Israel okays resistance figure s conditional release
Israel okays resistance figure’s ‘conditional release’

Palestinian resistance icon Raed Salah was arrested last summer for ‘inciting violence’
21 dead in Canadian heat wave
21 dead in Canadian heat wave

Montreal hit by highest temperatures in decades
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity
Money raised for Swiss players to be donated for charity

During Switzerland’s world cup match against Serbia, Swiss players Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri celebrated scoring by making the Albanian Eagle gesture with their hands.
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey
PKK uses Kurdish region to attack Turkey

Barzani says PKK uses many of KRG lands it occupies to attack Turkey
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies
181 journalists hurt covering Gaza rallies

Journalists Support Committee describes number of injuries as ‘shocking to press freedom advocates’
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem
Israel demolishes Bedouin community near Jerusalem

The Bedouin community is home to 687 Palestinians, 65% of them are children
US presses UK to increase defense spending
US presses UK to increase defense spending

Defense Secretary James Mattis hints that France could replace UK as Washington’s closest ally  
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada s North
Healthcare racism claims lives in Canada’s North

Professionals often unconsciously apply bias in the system

News

New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn in
New Catalan leader shuns constitution as sworn in

Madrid gives green light to new Catalan separatist govt
Madrid gives green light to new Catalan separatist govt

Spain PM urges Catalonia to form 'viable' government
Spain PM urges Catalonia to form 'viable' government

New Catalonia president includes exiled leaders in govt
New Catalonia president includes exiled leaders in govt

Catalonia elects separatist leader as president 
Catalonia elects separatist leader as president

Spanish king backs judges during Catalonia visit
Spanish king backs judges during Catalonia visit

2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today
2018 FIFA World Cup to kick off today

Migrant ship Aquarius to dock in Spain
Migrant ship Aquarius to dock in Spain

Catalan leader calls for talks with new Spain PM
Catalan leader calls for talks with new Spain PM

Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan
Spain's Granada mosque attract Muslims in Ramadan

Spain saves over 500 migrants at sea
Spain saves over 500 migrants at sea

Sweeping corruption sentences hit Spain’s ruling party
Sweeping corruption sentences hit Spain s ruling party






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 