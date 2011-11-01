Turkey exports tea to 93 countries in first 6 months

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey earned revenues of over $4.5 million after exporting tea to 93 countries in the first half of 2018, according to Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKIB) data.
The data shows the top three buyers of Turkish tea are Germany, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the U.S.
Germany took first place with $608,071 followed by the TRNC ($541,890) and the U.S. ($491,535).
DKIB Chairman Saffet Kalyoncu said Turkey's tea is mainly exported to European countries.
Kalyoncu said recently, there had been a "substantial" increase in tea exports to Saudi Arabia after Arab tourists visiting the Eastern Black Sea region became familiar with Turkish tea.
"In the upcoming period, tea exports will continue to increase," he added.
